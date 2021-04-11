Philip: A precious prince consort

The British royal family has dysfunctional elements, but Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been stalwarts.

In this milieu of moral relativism and post-modern claptrap they represent compassionate conservatism. Indeed, when contrasted to the cancel culture, or, more aptly, progressive fascism, it is they who espouse the values of the Enlightenment such as reason and humanity.

It is heartening to see the public appreciation for Prince Philip in the U.K., especially amongst the youngsters. Life of privilege? Not really, more of an exhausting noblesse oblige. He signed up to join the Royal Navy at the start of World War II while only a teenager. Sure, he enjoyed his games of polo, but he always displayed dignity in the royal fishbowl, even while performing 22,220 solo engagements and delivering 5,496 speeches. That’s royally remarkable.

We all know the gracious queen is an amazing woman, perennially one of the most admired women in the world — often number one, in fact. Prince Philip was also one of the most influential figures in the royal family for more than seventy years. In fact, at their 50th wedding anniversary, the queen said of Prince Philip several years ago that: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years. I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.” Ah, yes, many other countries -- let’s consider some.

In 2014, Scotland voted decisively to stay in the United Kingdom.

In 1999, Australians voted to keep the Queen (and her consort). They did it again in 2019, when Conservative Prime Minister Morrison defeated liberals who promised to ditch the queen.

Despite Canada having plenty of French-speaking people, at a Liberal Party convention in 2012 they also voted to keep the British monarchy.

Though New Zealand has dallied with the notion of republicanism, the Kiwis remain entranced by the constitutional monarchy.

In 2013, 99.8% -- you read that right, 99.8% -- of Falkland Islanders voted to remain a British territory.

In 2002, despite concessions by the magnanimous Brits to share sovereignty with Spain, voters in Gibraltar cast 98.97% of their ballots against the proposal — they wanted to remain under British administration. Gibraltar remains a British rock of stability even as Spain huffs and puffs on their doorstep.

In 2008, the proud South Pacific Islanders of Tuvalu voted 65% in favor of keeping the British Monarchy. Well done, Tuvaluan lads and lassies!

What about Fiji -- perhaps that tropical paradise on your bucket list? Well, they’re a republic, but the queen’s birthday remains a national holiday. As for St. Vincent and Grenadines — you know, that indispensable Caribbean archipelago — a 2009 vote for a new constitution was easily defeated.

Indeed, even without her loyal consort, Queen Elizabeth II remains head of state of 16 nations (including the United Kingdom), which has some of the most vibrant democracies with whom the U.S. engages in deep security accords. There are 53 countries in the Commonwealth.

Great Britain is the sceptered isle, described by Shakespeare in Richard II as a fortress built by nature for herself, a precious stone set in the silver sea. Philip, with uniforms decorated to the hilt, served in that silver sea. He was a precious prince consort -- the longest-serving to a monarch in British history -- who helped carry the royal baton with dignity and respect as he travelled to so many countries who wisely voted for constitutional monarchy.

Image: Humberpike, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0

