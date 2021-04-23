Official racial disparagement from the State Department

Not that long ago, it would have been unthinkable for officials in the State Department (or any federal agency) to publicly disparage an American racial group. The State Department represents the entire country to the world — all of us, regardless of race, creed, or color. In theory, at least.

To be sure, there were bad old days — the era of slavery and Jim Crow in the American South — and no doubt, State Department officials defended such abhorrent policies foisted on the Republic by Democrats, the party of slavery and Jim Crow. Fortunately, the Republican Party was founded to end the evil of slavery and fought the entrenched Democrat power structure in what used to be called "the solid South" when Democrats dominated politics in that region, defending official racial discrimination against and disparagement of African Americans.

But now, Democrats are back in power in Congress and the White House (with the slimmest of control of both legislative houses), and Democrats feel free to return to their heritage of racial invective, this time the mirror image of before, targeting Caucasians, especially male Caucasians.

Jack Beyrer exposes the shocking racism expounded by State Department officials in the Washington Free Beacon. Read the whole thing, but here is an excerpt:

United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and other senior State Department staffers bring a fixation on race to diplomacy and their criticisms of America's history and internal agency policies. Multiple senior State Department officials have accused white diplomats of being complicit in systemic racism and said the agency should prioritize the hiring of women and minorities. Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the Biden-appointed diversity czar for the State Department, took issue with the "white male-dominated" national security sector in a December podcast and said, "As a woman and as a minority, I was probably better prepared than my male colleagues, certainly my European-American colleagues." She defended her remarks in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon. "One of the challenges leaders face in the Department as elsewhere is ensuring everyone feels welcomed and valued all the time," Abercrombie-Winstanley said. "The Department's rigorous entry process ensures America is represented by highly capable diplomats. I believe women and minorities gain these skills early because we must in order to be successful within our own greater American society."

I was probably better prepared than my male colleagues, certainly my European-American colleagues.

