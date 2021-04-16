New racist criteria are making it tough for cops to be cops

Racism or revolution? It's a fair question in any honest assessment of our current chaos. Cop shoots black man, people cry racism, protests turn into lawless looting and destruction. What isn't talked about is the key to the entire mess: personal responsibility. And what lurks in the background is a new revolution.

First, who's responsible for George Floyd's death? Daunte Wright's? One could say former officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, respectively, but this would be lazy thinking and dishonest. Here's a better question: who's responsible for their lives?

Before we poke the hornet's nest, let's consider facts.

Both men had criminal records. Both were known by local police. One was an addict; the other had a warrant out for his arrest. Both men chose to commit crimes: George Floyd tried to pass off a counterfeit bill; Daunte Wright illegally possessed a firearm. He also drove with an expired license plate. Keeping one's vehicle current is a basic responsibility for all licensed drivers. Wright failed to do so, which led to his being pulled over. This is when he made his fatal choice.

Imagine yourself in his situation. An officer is arresting you. Your choices are a) allow yourself to be handcuffed or b) break free and get back into your car or run or fight or anything other than acquiesce to arrest. Any rational and honest person has to know that he alone is responsible for his actions. Everyone is responsible for his choices — personally responsible.

What did Daunte choose to do? He chose flight. This triggered the arresting officers, which prompted Officer Potter to use what she says she thought was her taser in order to subdue Wright. The fact that she used her firearm and then expressed shock and dismay afterward indicates incompetence, not racism.

George Floyd and Daunte Wright chose to commit the crimes that invited police attention. They had criminal records because they had chosen to be criminals. They alone bear responsibility for setting the stage for negative interaction with law enforcement. We can debate the culpability of the officers, and a jury is deciding whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of anything more than excessive force.

They may find him guilty of much more, but the inconvenient truth for Black Lives Matter is that George Floyd and Daunte Wright would likely both be alive today had they not chosen to commit crimes. Their lives would truly matter because they'd be alive to make better choices. They could choose to become ex-criminals.

In any era prior to our present age of victimhood and "systemic racism," both men would bear personal responsibility for making choices that led to their deaths. This is not to say Derek Chauvin isn't guilty of manslaughter or murder.

The truth is that George Floyd and Daunte Wright and Michael Brown and others are solely responsible for their life choices — especially those that put them at odds with law enforcement. We all are. Rather than confront this truth, opportunists (and true believers) cry racism. The reality is that the vast majority of police aren't any more racist than you or I. Many are simply weary and wary of the same people saying the same things in order to avoid personal responsibility. And now they're called racists and badgered and beaten down as they try to do their jobs.

The beat-down manifests itself in rising crime and resistance to arrest, anti-cop antagonism, calls for defunding, accusations of racism, vilification, and worse. Our legal system, which also isn't racist, found no truth in claims like "hands up. don't shoot." Sadly, race-hustlers like Al Sharpton and the Black Lives Matter founders have weaponized these words to further an agenda that doesn't help the people they claim to champion. They seem more interested in self-enrichment and political change than in equality.

The Black Lives Matter grifters value equity over equality and revolution in place of our republic. Black "victims" of police racism and brutality are mere pawns in a new race war as the means to their end: a Marxist Utopia. Hatred, chaos, and division are their weapons.

Why do we see looters presented as peaceful protesters by corrupt media? Why do young white anarchists participate in BLM protests after police shootings of black suspects and criminals? It’s opportunity.

What better way to usher in a new reality than with a new revolution? America rebelled against an English tyrant because of inequities involving class and representation. Because America was built on visions of equality, freedom, and the merits of hard work and opportunity, class warfare has no legs here. Race is the ticket. Marxists tried it in the '60s but were thwarted by reform. Inadvertently, an entire ethnic group in America were turned into victims and semi-wards of the state.

The result? Critical Race Theory, white privilege, reparations, the vilification of police, and more racism. The racist oppressors are our justice system and law enforcement. According to the revolutionaries, slavery is our original sin, and we have yet to fully repent of it.

In reality, we've made great steps toward equality. America is like any other republic — flawed and imperfect. America is also a beautiful experiment in self-governance. Rather than transform it, we should hold one another responsible for our choices and encourage each other toward unity and true equality.

Image via Public Domain Pictures.