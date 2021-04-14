Mystery of how BLM co-founder could afford millions for 4 houses only beginning to be solved as documents surface

Kudos to Andrew Kerr of the Daily Caller News Foundation for digging up documents filed with the state of California that reveal some of the big bucks that Patrisse Cullors, AKA Patrisse Khan Cullors, has raked in to help pay for her amazing real estate buying binge. So far, she and her partner, Janaya Khan, have reportedly laid out $3.2 million for four properties across the United States, including a hideaway in lily-white Topanga Canyon, suitable for watching rioters burn urban neighborhoods in complete safety.

Other black activists have been outraged and calling for investigations into where the $90 million reportedly raised by the Black Lives Matter Foundation has gone.

Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is not affiliated with Khan-Cullors' Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, called for "an independent investigation" to find out how the global network spends its money. "If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes," he said. "It's really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it's the people that carry this movement."

But the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation claims to have paid her only a tiny fraction of that amount:

Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization's inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019.

The DCNF has uncovered evidence of another source of funding, certainly not enough to pay for millions of dollars of real estate, but still, nothing to sneeze at: $20,000 a month:

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors, a self-identified "trained Marxist," raked in upwards of $20,000 a month serving as the chairwoman of a Los Angeles jail reform group in 2019, according to campaign finance records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Reform LA Jails disbursed a total of $191,000 to Cullors in 2019 through her consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, according to financial records submitted to the California Fair Political Practices Commission. The description for each of the seven reported payments to the Cullors' firm that year read: "P. Cullors, Principal Officer, Business Owner." It's unclear when exactly Reform LA Jails began paying Cullors through her firm, which is named after the BLM co-founder and her spouse, Janaya Khan. The first payment of $51,000 occurred between January 2019 and the end of June 2019, according to an FPPC report covering that timeframe. The exact date of the payment isn't disclosed in the report. Reform LA Jail's following report, which covered the three-month period starting July 2019 through the end of September 2019, disclosed four payments totaling $60,000 to Cullors' firm. (snip) Reform LA Jails made additional payments of $20,000 and $60,000 to Cullors' firm between October 2019 and the end of December 2019, an FPPC report covering that timeframe shows. Reform LA Jails receives funding from the Tides Foundation, which serves to launder money donated to it by wealthy leftists and foundations, passing it along to various leftwing causes.

To be sure, Cullors has written a book and gives speeches, which can be incredibly lucrative. But I wonder if there might be other nonprofits out there, other campaign committees, and other funding vehicles that have given her and her partner the financial wherewithal to lay out millions for the purchase of far-flung properties, plus the ability to pay taxes on them, maintain them, and of course fly among them. It takes more than a couple hundred thou a year to support that kind of lifestyle.

Underlying all this controversy is the basic fact that a person who fans the flames of racial discord for fun and profit, in the name of helping the oppressed, chooses to live as far as possible from neighborhoods where the consequences of that unrest will be felt. But according to the wealthy foundation that has raked in 90 mill, even raising these questions is "a narrative ... generated by right wing forces" and "continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists against Black activists."

So, say nothing about the trained Marxist getting rich off the suffering of black people.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.