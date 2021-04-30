Let's use Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals against the leftists.

RULE 5: "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." There is no defense. It's irrational. It's infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

Pretty crude, rude, and mean, huh? They want to create anger and fear.

Now we know how to use the leftists' tactics against them: mock them. Deputy Nate Silvester did. As a result, Deputy Silvester was suspended.

Now other cops are mocking LeBron James. The short video at the bottom of this post is great.

Leftists do not have a sense of humor. Spread the word. And mock, mock, mock the left as much as you can, and then mock some more.

In 1997, the British band, Queen, made a hit song and rose to fame by emphasizing and repeating the phrase, "We Will Rock You." We need to do the same to leftists by emphasizing and repeating the phrase, "We Will Mock You."

