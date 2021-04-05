Mass shootings are less about guns than mental illness

What has been described as one of the largest social experiments in this country’s history has proven to be a costly failure.

During the last 40 years of the 20th century, more than 750,000 people were released from mental institutions, because liberals had declared that would be better for society.

With thousands of criminally insane people walking the streets, the numbers of mass shootings increased dramatically 1960-2000. Since then, they have increased even more.

In many of those shootings, the killer clearly was deranged.

Association does not prove causation in this case any more than it does when the Far Left attempts to link the number of guns in America with the number of homicides.

It is claimed by the New York Times that “the only difference” between the number of homicides in America and in Japan is the number of guns owned.

Here’s another difference: Japan has 10 times more of its population in mental institutions than America.

With the Democrat media on its usual rant after several mass shootings, such differences should be kept in mind.

Another association that can be found when examining data has been explained by author John Lott as “more guns, less crime.”

In 1986, Florida legislators enacted a concealed carry law. Today, more than 1 million residents have permits.

Since then, the number of murders has declined steadily.

Image: JustFacts.org, by permission

Liberals explain issues by how deeply they feel about them. Explaining the causes of crime is difficult, but facts matter, and facts don’t care about your feelings.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License