Lefties made a big mistake trying to racialize the death of knife-attacker Ma’Khia Bryant

New video, apparently from a surveillance camera across the street, conclusively justified the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. A tweet from Matt Walsh has already garnered well over a million views, with the video and audio revealing the murderous intent and the heroic rescue.

In new video, Makhia Bryant can be heard screaming “I’m gonna stab the fuck out of you, bitch,” while lunging at two unarmed people who were posing no imminent physical threat to her

pic.twitter.com/iIrn1RlbBR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 22, 2021

Yet, the left is trying to make her into a sainted martyr. Yesterday, the sidewalks in my local Berkeley neighborhood shopping district were covered in chalk drawings demanding that we remember her name and abolish the police. The idiots with chalk got their inspiration from the highest level of Democrats.

Update: The Washington Post shamefully ignores reality and portrays Bryant as "just an all-around good person.”

Ma’Khia Bryant beams at her mother in a TikTok clip, then throws her arms around her neck. As Beyoncé’s “Dance for You” plays in the background, the teen lip-syncs the lyrics: “I’ma take this time to show you how much you mean to me, ‘cause you are all I need.” It’s an intimate moment between mother and daughter, who were working hard to reunite after Bryant was placed in foster care, family members said. “They had a close bond,” said Don Bryant, a cousin of Ma’Khia’s mother. “Ma’Khia was just an all-around good person.”

Most readers by now are aware that Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama’s top advisor (many believe she called the shots during his presidency and she lives with Barack and Michelle in their Washington, DC ,mansion) utterly beclowned herself with this tweet:

A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

There was no knife fight, there was a homicidal lunatic attempting to murder two unarmed people. Jarrett deserves ridicule and scorn, though the media will avert their eyes.

NBC News certainly won’t be calling her out, for they have an even more egregious misrepresentation – a deliberate one:

In their report on the officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio, NBC Nightly News deceptively edited the 911 call to leave out the part where the caller says a girl was "trying to stab us." They also don't show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots. pic.twitter.com/r5uXD1qDb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Then there is LeBron James, who tweeted and then deleted a picture of the hero cop in Columbus who saved at least two black lives, with the caption: “You’re next.”

SHOCK: LeBron James tweeted a photo of a police officer who was present when Ma’Khia Bryant was shot, with the caption, "You're Next." https://t.co/4mVSao8Uub — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 21, 2021

How about an apology, LeBron? And how about all that money you’re raking in from China, where they practice slavery?

But most idiotic of all are the Black racists who tried to normalize knife attacks as horseplay, such as BLM activist Bree Newsome:

She raises the specter of police following her recommendations and letting Black children murder each other with impunity, as this tweet mockingly reminded her and us:

That was close...almost had another officer involved shooting @KingJames https://t.co/0dEv1CzCk0 — Senior Legal Analyst Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 22, 2021

People like Jarrett and Newsome, and outlets like NBC News ought to be relentlessly hounded and badgered into admitting they made asses of themselves. The media won’t do it, of course.

But we should not let this be forgotten. As Saul Alinsky taught us in his rule #5:

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

