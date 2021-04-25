Kellogg’s continues its quest to be America’s most woke corporation

It seems like a lifetime ago, but it was really just a little over four years ago, immediately after Trump’s election victory, that Kellogg’s pulled all of its ads from Breitbart News because its conservative readers were not “aligned with our values as a company.” Well, it’s 2021, and Kellogg’s is back to reminding everyone that they don’t just sell sugary breakfast products; they also sell wokeness by the spoonful.

Last week, while our eyes were on the Derek Chauvin trial, Kellogg’s announced that, in honor of Gay Pride Month (yes, it’s almost that wearisome June again), it has a new rainbow cereal:

All are welcome at the breakfast table with our NEW Together with Pride cereal coming to shelves soon. For every box sold, Kellogg is donating $3 to @glaad to support the LGBTQ+ community @KelloggCompany pic.twitter.com/jLjw9570aC — Kellogg Wellbeing (@KelloggsRDs) April 19, 2021

Needless to say, Yahoo! life is thrilled:

There are endless ways to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, but our favorite way just might be with food. And it looks like we’ll be starting with breakfast: Kellogg’s is launching an exciting new cereal in honor of Pride Month. Bonus? You won’t have to wait until June to try it—the cereal hits shelves in May. Kellogg’s teamed up with GLAAD (aka the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to create Together with Pride, a berry-flavored cereal made up of heart-shaped pieces dusted with edible glitter. The pieces come in every color of the rainbow, while the box boasts iconic characters from Tony the Tiger to Toucan Sam. It’s an update of Kellogg’s and GLAAD’s last collab, All Together Cereal, which was only available online. Luckily, this sparkly new iteration will be hitting shelves for a limited time at select major retailers nationwide next month.

(Is it just me or is Kellogg’s totally stereotyping the LGBTQ etc. community with that whole glitter thing?)

I believe devoutly in the free market and in freedom of expression. I must admit, though, that I have, for decades now, deeply resented the way the rainbow, once a simple of promises, renewal, and sheer natural beauty, has been co-opted by the LGBTQ etc. crowd, right down it a new cereal. The rainbow is so strongly identified with LGBTQers that any use of the flag implies that one is LGBTQ etc. or an “ally.” This marketing and branding success is impressive (again, I like the free market) but I miss the rainbow as something everyone who cherishes beauty could display without any sexual implications.

Speaking of the free market, if Kellogg’s wants to distinguish itself from its competitors, it’s free to do so. That’s true even though I hate that I can no longer buy products based upon their quality and price. Instead, I must determine whether I’m politically aligned with the corporation.

In this case, I am not politically aligned at all with Kellogg’s corporate values. This is a company that has dived headlong into wokeism and I despise wokeism. For that reason, I will happily refrain from buying all sorts of things that are unhealthy for me, from sugar-laden snacks and cereals to products made from way too many refined carbohydrates. Thankfully, there’s a lot more to be had at the grocery store, and eggs or yogurt make the best breakfast of all.

One last thing: Kellogg’s woke attitude probably shouldn’t surprise us. Its founder, John Harvey Kellogg, was the perfect Progressive of his era (hyperlinks and footnotes omitted):

The sanitarium approached treatment in a holistic manner, actively promoting vegetarianism, nutrition, the use of enemas to clear “intestinal flora”, exercise, sun-bathing, and hydrotherapy, as well as the abstention from smoking tobacco, drinking alcoholic beverages, and sexual activity. Kellogg dedicated the last 30 years of his life to promoting eugenics. He co-founded the Race Betterment Foundation, co-organized several National Conferences on Race Betterment and attempted to create a ‘eugenics registry’. Alongside discouraging ‘racial mixing’, Kellogg was in favor of sterilizing ‘mentally defective persons’, promoting a eugenics agenda while working on the Michigan Board of Health and helping to enact authorization to sterilize those deemed ‘mentally defective’ into state laws during his tenure.

It’s likely that old John Kellogg would be proud of his corporate descendants. After all, they actively advance the cause of a modern Democrat party that enthusiastically supports segregation and fights like grim death to keep abortion as a central part of every Black community.

You just keep being you, Kellogg’s. And I’ll keep not buying your products.

IMAGE: Kellogg’s has a new cereal. Twitter screengrab.