John Kerry reports for duty in war on carbon dioxide

Three months into the job and already Joe Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, is making a fool of himself on the world stage.

Here's his choice remark for the global climate summit, as spotted by JunkScience guy Steve Milloy:

John Kerry at Biden’s #LeadersClimateSummit:



‘Net zero is not enough. We need to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.’



A statement of climate futility and insanity.

He wants to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? Daily Caller confirms it.

Here's the elementary-school basics for him, from Encyclopedia Brittanica:

Photosynthesis, the process by which green plants and certain other organisms transform light energy into chemical energy. During photosynthesis in green plants, light energy is captured and used to convert water, carbon dioxide, and minerals into oxygen and energy-rich organic compounds.

Carbon dioxide is what plants live on, along with water, soil, ideal temperature, and fertilizer.

Remove the carbon dioxide and kill the plants. No more organic veggies, no more rainforest, no more bike trails, no more grain for cows, no more food for pets, and no more National Parks.

Just Jon Carry, see, and his environmental wacko billionaire elites.

That's quite a greenie agenda he's got there, turning the world brown.

Maybe he'd be happy if all the plants turned brown? And all the animals and people who depend on them thus wither away?

That's what he's saying, though we suspect this great man of 'science' doesn't realize it.

We all know that the greenie agenda is to get rid of people, but this is the first we've heard of their relentless tactics.

Kerry in fact referred to some sort of Rube Goldberg device being developed by leftist scientists at places like MIT. Who decides how much carbon is to be removed? How many brown plants are tolerable? Who pays when these men of 'science' make a miscalculation? Oh wait: Lefties never pay. They just fail upward and land in the Biden cabinet.

Kerry comes off as a particularly ignorant boob, declaring war not on man-made carbon emissions any more, (nor aerosol emissions as had been done in the past) but on carbon dioxide itself, and a creepy plan to manipulate the atmosphere, whether we like it or not. Too bad about the plants.

There were other problems with his speech, too, as Milloy, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute notes.

According to CEI, Kerry's money-quote was this:

But the challenge is this, Jonathan. The United States could go to zero [CO2 emissions] tomorrow, I mean we can’t but if you, figuratively speaking, could go to zero, we’d still have a problem. The world would still have a problem. If China went to zero tomorrow with the United States, we’d still have a problem.

His claim to reach net zero is an entirely made-up goal, and one that's impossible to reach, at a minimum because China isn't bothering. The crisis will instead extend on and on, which certainly benefits the government and its bureaucratic power.

Yet only we are supposed to destroy our economy, brown our plants, and manipulate the atmosphere, China can merrily do as it wishes. That of course, will make the climate 'crisis' permanent, and keep America down, with leaders such as Kerry to take a bow on the world stage, and even more disgustingly, entrench the government bureaucracy and end our freedoms.

It's dubious that even with China onboard, that such a goal will ever be reached in any case, because the goal is not particularly measurable. Perhaps fewer plants is the goal, more desertification. Mars, after all, is pretty much still untouched by human hands.

If that's not the idea, then Kerry is just an ignorant fool.

