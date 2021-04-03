Joe Biden might just have killed Major League Baseball

Georgia passed a law that greatly expands people’s opportunities to vote. However, because it mandates Voter ID for absentee ballot requests, Democrats, led by Joe Biden, have announced that the bill is the Second Coming of Jim Crow. Joe went further and sought to destroy parts of Georgia’s economy by calling for Major League Baseball to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia. And the MLB franchise heeded that call.

One of the highlights of the baseball season is the All-Star Game, which was set to be played on July 13 in Atlanta. Since 1933, midway through the MLB season, fans pick their favorites from the American League and the National League and then the chosen stars compete. I’m not a baseball fan but I’m willing to bet that, in terms of ad revenue and merchandise sales, it’s an important part of the business end of pro-baseball. And it certainly brings revenue to the city hosting it.

On Thursday, Biden made one of his little scripted appearances, this time on ESPN. It’s worth noting that ESPN, which Disney owns, long ago transferred its allegiance from sports to leftism with a serving of sports on the side. Trump, who was a fine athlete when he was young, was never allowed near ESPN.

Sage Steele, ESPN’s interviewer, told Biden that

Tony Clark is the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. He said he would, quote, look forward to discussing moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta because Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed into law a bill passed by the Republican-led state legislature to overhaul how its state elections are run. So, Mr. President, what do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?

At this point, the President who used the word “unity” eight times in his inauguration speech could have said something along the lines of, ‘You know, Sage, baseball is America’s pastime. We invented the game and it’s a sport everyone should be able to enjoy without politics intruding.’

That’s what Joe could have said. That’s not what he did say. Instead, he urged the MLB franchise to get the Hell out of Georgia. I’ve interlineated a few helpful comments:

I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They're leaders. Look at what's happened with the NBA, as well. [Editor: Is he talking about disrespecting the flag or selling out to China?] Look what's happened across the board. The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these in these various sports and it's just not right. [Editor: Is Joe stereotyping black men as good athletes? Why, yes, I think he is.] This is Jim Crow on steroids what they're doing in in Georgia and 40 other states. [Editor: Again, Georgia is expanding opportunities to vote. What really agitates Biden, et al., is a request that voters provide some ID for absentee ballots. Nobody’s getting hanged from a tree or having a cross burned on his lawn.] What it's all about…. Imagine passing the law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote. [Editor: This is a lie. Politically aligned groups or people cannot use food or drinks as bribes for people waiting in line. It’s standard election law.] You can't do that. Come on! Or you're gonna close a polling place at five o'clock when working people just get off. [Editor: This is such a blatant lie that the day before Biden appeared on ESPN, the Washington Post was forced to give it “Four Pinocchios.” The law actually maintains voting hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and also expanded early voting.] This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote.

Here's the video, if you care to watch:

Thanks in part to Biden’s toxic combination of lies and encouragement, the MLB franchise decided on Friday to dump Georgia as the venue for the All-Star Game:

BREAKING: The MLB is moving the All Star game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's election bill pic.twitter.com/CoVfrjyQVf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 2, 2021

This is yet another example of corporations wielding their vast power to move the political needle left. (You can watch Tucker Carlson excoriate both Biden’s lies and this corporate that practice here.) The only way that it’s going to stop is if people hit these corporations in their bottom line. Stop watching Major League Baseball and stop buying the merchandise that annually sends billions of dollars to the MLB franchises. As long as there are no consequences from them using their market clout and goodwill to manipulate politics, they’ll keep doing it.

Remember, there are only 30 baseball teams but there are around 80 million Trump voters. We can make the franchise hurt for its decision to weaponize America’s game against the integrity of America’s elections. Trump sounded the same note on Friday, urging his supporters to boycott all the woke corporations that are pushing leftist political agendas.

IMAGE: YouTube screengrab.