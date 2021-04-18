White-flag Joe, flapping in the breeze for the left on refugee admissions

Joe Biden is getting pathetic.

He's flapping in the breeze on the border crisis, flipping and flopping on whether the record number of illegal migrants surging our border amounts to a crisis, and shifting his stance on how many refugees he plans to force on America, like it or not.

According to John Solomon's JustTheNews:

President Biden on Saturday called the historic border surge a “crisis” for the first time, even as he pushed ahead with plans to increase the caps for refugees admitted into the United States. ”We’re going to increase the number [of refugees]," he said at a news conference. "The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number."

Anyone have any idea what that explanation means? I don't. Anyone think Joe knows? Me, neither.

He's been all over the place on the question of admitting illegals and refugees to the U.S. which has led to the current chaos. Here's his flappy record, according to Politico, which began its headline with 'Broken promise':

Biden had promised during the campaign to increase the number of refugees allowed into the United States to 125,000.

But wait!

...in February, he changed that number to more than 60,000 for the current fiscal year.

Then there was this on Friday, according to the New York Post:

President Biden has opted to retain the Trump administration’s 15,000 cap on refugee admissions to the US despite earlier proposing that the cap be expanded to 62,500.

Oh, but wait again:

Just hours after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would retain the Trump administration’s 15,000 person cap on refugee admissions Friday, the White House reversed course on the matter, apparently caving after facing strong backlash from Democratic lawmakers. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced late Friday that the White House will unveil a number higher than the 15,000 cap on May 15. That came about two hours after Biden signed an order maintaining the 15,000 cap.

Anyone think this clown knows what he is doing? That's four stances in the three miserable months he's been in office, and the flip-flops are coming faster now.

What exactly was behind his temporary shift toward maintaining President Trump's perfectly reasonable 15,000 cap on refugees into the states?

Most likely, it was polls. Around the time the first backtrack took place, a Feb. 10 Morning Consult poll came out, finding that of all of Joe's blizzard of executive orders at the time, the one that galled the voters the most "by a wide margin" as they stated, was his decision to open the gates wide to third-world refugees:

A new Morning Consult/Politico survey shows 48 percent of voters oppose Biden’s plan to allow as many as 125,000 refugees to seek safe haven in the United States during the upcoming fiscal year — a historic high that represents a whiplash change from the historically low 15,000-person limit for the current fiscal year — and fewer than 2 in 5 voters support it. That makes the Feb. 4 order the least popular of 28 executive actions tracked by Morning Consult since Inauguration Day by a wide margin.

Many of this bunch are poorly vetted, and some have become famous for their ingratitude, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, incapable of happiness in the U.S. and desperate to make America more like her native Somalia. Others have professed a love for terrorism, such as the Tsarnaev charmers who carried out the Boston Marathon bombing. Open the gates to refugees and getting more of that is the likely root of the unpopularity of the Biden diktat.

The pressure not abating, Biden extended his supposed opposition to more refugees further, saying he wanted to keep President Trump's limits.

That set off a bomb of a reaction among leftists, particularly the activist non-government organizations that thrive on big-dollar, no-bid refugee "assistance" contracts, which certainly keep their leaders in mansions.

Stuff like this:

“He's basically broken his promise, and he's abandoned his commitment,” Jenny Yang, senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, said in an interview earlier on Friday. -Politico

In addition to congressional advocacy, Jesuit Refugee Service/USA will continue to keep pressure on the executive branch of government and will encourage those awaiting action to continue the process of vetting and to "keep the hope alive," she said. Despite the frustration, she said reasons for optimism remain. Earlier this month, Biden released his preliminary discretionary budget, which included $10 billion in humanitarian assistance for refugees, victims of conflict and displaced persons, along with $4.3 billion for the Office of Refugee Resettlement in order to rebuild its capacity. "There's significant movement in the right direction for longer-term progress," said Rosenhauer. "But it's the immediate progress we need now." -NCR

[Bethany Christian Services vice president Nate] Bult said many of the evangelicals he’s spoken to who voted Democrat for the first time in 2020 because Biden promised to rebuild the refugee program “are feeling betrayed.” -Politico

The average NGO salary in the refugee resettlement sub-speciality, according to Glassdoor, is $51,000. A refugee-resettlement intern at the big-dollar International Rescue Committee makes $53 an hour. Obviously, the creatures at the top make more. A lot more.

A rice bowl has been threatened. And according to Politico, Biden has been put "on notice."

The radical left in Congress joined the lefty party, too, smelling future Democrat voters, if the Somali ballot-harvesting scandal in Minnesota is any indication:

A CNN headline read: 'Unacceptable and unconscionable': Democrats slam Biden for initial decision not to raise refugee cap

It included this sort of tripe:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement, "It is simply unacceptable and unconscionable that the Biden administration is not immediately repealing Donald Trump's harmful, xenophobic, and racist refugee cap that cruelly restricts refugee admissions to a historically low level." The Washington state Democrat went on to say, "By failing to sign an Emergency Presidential Determination to lift Trump's historically low refugee cap, President Biden has broken his promise to restore our humanity." - CNN

"Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. -CNN

Omar complained and yelled racism, too.

So, Joe flip-flopped back to his original stance of admitting any and all refugees to the U.S.

Politico noted that at least part of the problem was more than just polls, (although I believe that polls had a role in the first flip-flops). Politico noted that the Department of Health and Human Service's Department of Refugee Resettlement was so busy changing diapers and tending to the needs of tens of thousands of surging new illegally present child migrants coming up from the southern border that the agency didn't have time to process actual refugees, given that the child migrant invitation from Joe pretty well encouraged the line-cutting. The regular refugees have been forced to cool their heels and the private refugee agencies with the big-dollar salaries, have been put on hold, too, which would explain some of the discontent. It rather figures.

What's most evident here, though, is what a flip-flopping weakling Joe Biden is. He's easily pressured by money-hungry refugee resettlement groups, as well as the Squad in Congress, even when their demands run against what's possible in his own government agencies, and by what's going on in polls. Polls in fact, only marginally matter to him, this fiasco demonstrates, certainly not as much as the demands of the radical far left, whose desires are paramount.

When they are at odds, the rabid left wins -- every time. Biden is just an instrument for them to use as they see fit.

As for polls, well, they're polls. Biden doesn't do polls. He already knows that voter sentiment doesn't matter, because the press will cover for him, and the sleazy Democrat operatives can change any election result for him. That's the one thing that's a certainty to him. Why pay attention to polls when cheating his way to victory is all he needs to do?

It shows how bad this dynamic is. It's not just that cheating leads to more cheating and a disregard for the will of the American people, it leaves Biden effectively a chew toy for the pitbulls of the radical left, flipping and flopping, a white flag of surrender flapping in the breeze.

What a sorry spectacle.

Image: Pixy.org / public domain

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.