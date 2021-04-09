Harvard Medical School doctors advocate race-based discrimination to favor minorities, calling it 'medical restitution'

Ruling class members are starting to state out loud the heretofore tacit punitive anti-White discrimination they seek in order to atone for "structural racism." Two professors at Harvard Medical School, Drs. Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse, have published an open call for racial discrimination in the delivery of medical services in the name of remedying "structural racism." The article, titled "An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine," has attracted criticism from conservatives, but so far no rebuke from Harvard Medical School or Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Harvard-affiliated hospital, where they practice.



The authors openly state that they are drawing on "Critical Race Theory" and advocate for reparations paid to (all? Including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, both of whose Black ancestors were slave-owners) Blacks, but they see that measure as insufficient. They want open discrimination against Whites (and maybe Asians) in order to favor Blacks and what they call "Latinx" (a patronizing label favored by progressives but shunned by most Hispanics).

[W]e have developed what we hope will be a replicable pilot program for direct redress of many racial health care inequities — one that takes seriously the limitations of colorblind solutions and empowers institutions in variety of contexts to take decisive action to achieve racial equity. Building on calls for reparations, we call this a vision for medical restitution. Federally paid reparations — urgent and long overdue — would help to mitigate racial health inequities (including those seen in COVID-19), but they would not, on their own, end institutional and structural racism. We believe we must pursue restitution programs at the institutional level while also advocating for federal reparations. (snip) Redress could take multiple forms, from cash transfers and discounted or free care to taxes on nonprofit hospitals that exclude patients of color and race-explicit protocol changes (such as preferentially admitting patients historically denied access to certain forms of medical care). (snip) [W]e have taken redress in our particular initiative to mean providing precisely what was denied for at least a decade: a preferential admission option for Black and Latinx heart failure patients to our specialty cardiology service.

That last sentence means that if you are White or Asian and arrive in an ambulance, desperately needing admission to one of the country's premier hospitals, you will be turned away at the emergency room door because of your race. You can take all the fine rhetoric the two docs provide in their wordy article about "structural racism" and "applicative justice," but it won't hide the ugly truth. They want to punish Whites (and, presumably, Asians).

This is patently illegal (as well as morally repugnant), as a Heritage Foundation fellow, cited by The Federalist, explains:

According to GianCarlo Canaparo, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, the effort would violate a "number of federal and state laws," in addition to Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which states, "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." "What's more, Bringham and Women's Hospital's decision to discriminate in providing medical services makes it ineligible to receive federal funding and jeopardizes the federal funding of Harvard Medical School with which it is affiliated," Canaparo noted. "For example, the Affordable Care Act ('Obamacare') bars any Health and Human Services funding from going to a medical provider that discriminates on the basis of race. Likewise, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars federal funds from going to any organization that engages in racial discrimination. The hospital also exposes itself and Harvard Medical School to court or federal agency enforcement of the law's anti-discrimination requirements."

For now, their institutions are not confronting the problem, responding with mealy-mouthed rhetoric:

Brigham and Women's Hospital told the Washington Examiner in a statement that the article is an "opinion piece written by two physicians, not a formal position of the hospital." "The Brigham is committed to examining and eliminating the many impacts that racism has on the health and wellbeing of our patients," the statement added. "As part of our system's United Against Racism campaign, we support efforts focused on improving both the access and the experience of our patients, focusing on community health and advocacy, and increasing the diversity of leadership." The statement continued: "As part of this commitment, researchers have proposed a pilot program for heart failure patients that aims to address the racial inequities found in a recent study, which found that race, as well as other factors, affected who was admitted to cardiology service at the hospital. Aspects of this pilot program were described within the opinion piece you've cited. This program offers a critical step toward identifying opportunities to improve access for patients who have been historically denied equal access."

In my view, openly racist views like this are appearing among members of the ruling class because they secretly hate ordinary Americans that are not claiming victim status. They have a need to see themselves as better than everyone else — except the victims, whom they plan to rescue, thereby justifying their high status. Their own personal goodness makes them very different from the irretrievably corrupted (systemically racist) masses of their own race. Those corrupted Americans deserve punishment for the many sins of America. In order for them to be good, the rest of us must be bad, in need of correction — by them.

This is sick. But I don't expect that these particular doctors will be able to put into practice the adage, "Physician, heal thyself."

