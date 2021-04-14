Gross: Another Democrat governor and Joe Biden ally, accused of grabbing a staffer's crotch

Move over, Andrew Cuomo.

The latest accused sex harassing pervert among the Democratic leadership is New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

It's a gross one. According to today's Albuquerque Journal (hat tip: Daily Caller):

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s gubernatorial campaign has paid at least $62,500 as part of a settlement with a former staff member who had accused her of sexual mistreatment during a staff meeting, according to documents filed Monday. The payments went to a law firm representing James Hallinan, a spokesman for Lujan Grisham during her 2018 general election campaign.

...and...

Hallinan, who now runs his own communications company, accused Lujan Grisham in late 2019 — about a year after he left the campaign — of pouring a bottle of water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch through his clothes as she laughed, an incident he said took place in front of other campaign staffers.

It's hideous enough to read about men who do such things. But what kind of woman does that? On an unwilling man? That's not normal. Not even close.

Apparently, except among Democrats, who have a lot of this sort of thing in their political culture, which seems to be getting worse. Like handsy, grabby Joe and his ally Andrew Cuomo, this governor is a big ally of the Biden bunch, and came one step short of being Joe's new Health and Human Service secretary. She lost out only to the unscrupulous California attorney general, Xavier Becerra, but otherwise would have been in at the Biden center of power.

She also was hailed in the press as New Mexico's first female Latina governor, with identity politics galore. Character in this non-stop coverage didn't matter. Seems as she was basking in all that First Latinatude, and drawing praise from all the little girls about Latinas now being able to become anything ... that 'anything' also included becoming New Mexico's first female pervert in power. Seriously, as she was basking in all that "first Latina" praise, she was doing crotch-grabbing to the staff on the side. What kind of person does that? It's unfathomable.

The young staffer made a pretty credible claim, too, tweeting out his harassment at the time it happened. A muscleman from her campaign, someone named Gabello, reportedly tried to talk him out of complaining and failed. To add insult to injury, the Lujan Grisham team deny anything happened at all and now brand him a liar, despite all those $12,500 payouts, which the Journal notes, may be continuing and get a lot higher. To add further insult, they now claim that his motive was that he was effectively unemployable and couldn't get a job. Wow. None of the perviness charges happened at all, according to them, though they offer no credible alternative counter-explanation. They now declaring the settlement based on "numerous dubious and disputed potential claims" as the reason for the big payouts. Can other people who lie get a spare $62,500 from their campaign? Don't think so. Something happened, and the money involved tells us it was a doozy.

What's revolting here is how common it seems to be among Democrats, the very essence of their culture. They don't have any religion, none except state power, so anything goes, and now they are showing it.

Think of how many there have been, just in recent years.

There's Andrew Cuomo, who's been accused by nine women of groping and grabbing and kissing them while on the job, making creepy sausage talk, or asking them to play strip poker. He called at least one to his mansion and reached under her blouse and under her bra to cop a feel for himself. He ogled the aides, and had a thing for putting his hands on the small of their backs. Creepy, creepy, creepy. Nobody does that.

While we are on it, let's take a look at old Joe. He been accused of swimming naked in front of female Secret Service agents, seemingly expressly to make them uncomfortable, like a flasher, he likes to show himself. He's also done handsy, grabby things on unwilling females in public. He also been accused of bona fide sexual assault by Tara Reade, a charge that has yet to be adjudicated. He's not known as 'Creepy Joe' for nothing.

And Kamala Harris is well part of this culture, too. Sleeping with Willie Brown to bite and claw her way to top was one thing, but she also tolerated creepy behavior in others and then pretended she didn't know. Recall that in 2017, just four years ago, her office as then-attorney general of California was forced to make a $400,000 payout to a victim of a top staffer of hers, Larry Wallace, for sexual harassment. As I wrote when the news of that broke:

And all the reported stories of what a pervert this guy was, about him making his female assistant act as a personal servant girl for errands, and worse, crawl under his desk to fix the printer, again and again, so he could get a gander at her butt, ignoring her when she asked to move the thing, and then tossing her to an unimportant division when she complained, Harris knew literally nothing? Despite being the state's top lawwoman with him her deputy?

Further upstream, there was Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd, who 'taught' us all a new phrase: 'Waitress Sandwich.' The pair of them were close allies of old Joe back when he was bothering Tara Reade.

There was also New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who was awfully fond of hookers. And Bill Clinton, who got it on with the interns -- and "finished the job in the sink" as the Starr report noted. One difference: These pervy creatures paid a price back in those old days, with Clinton impeached and Spitzer forced to resign for his transgressions, which in both cases, were justifed at the time as at least consensual.

The current crop don't bother with 'consensual' and just write checks and stay in power. Non-Democrats such as Rep. Matt Gaetz, who's been accused of the same sort of thing aren't going to last if the matter comes true, but Democrats are their own exception. That's Joe Biden's world now, that's the Biden standard, that's what goes on among Democrats, and we see it again and again and again. Sure, Bill Clinton ushered this kind of behavior in, now ironic in the age of #MeToo and Harvey Weinstein. Old Harv was expendable, but these Dems do it over and over and do it so often they now get away with it. Things have changed. They're the party of peverts. It is good to be king.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

