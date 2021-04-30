Garbage: That claim that Iran already knew all about John Kerry's Israel airstrike leaks from the press

Looks as if Biden administration "climate czar" John Kerry is living up to his "traitor" nickname, dating from his days flinging Vietnam War–era medals over the White House fence and lying about U.S. war crimes to rival "Zhengis Khan."

We know he colluded with Iran during the Trump years, telling the mullahs to just cool it and wait for his Democrats to get back into office, as they'd fix things the way the mullahs liked. That was a hell of a violation of the Logan Act, which he got away with.

Now it looks as though he violated the Logan Act again, this time by ratting out 200 Israeli air strikes to the big mullahs themselves, the better to give them the critical intelligence their own spies could not get, leaving them with the wherewithal to strike Israel.

Kerry denied he did any such thing.

"I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened — either when I was Secretary of State or since," Kerry stated on his personal Twitter account Monday night.

But now we have proof positive that he was lying, signaling that he's quite a pearl of usefulness to the evil mullahs, based on this reporting from the Washington Free Beacon:

Leaked audiotape of Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif indicates he had no knowledge of covert Israeli military strikes before former secretary of state John Kerry provided him with the information, new details that contradict the State Department's recent defense of Kerry. These details are likely to further fuel calls from leading Republicans for Kerry's firing or resignation. The New York Times reported that Zarif said on the tape that Kerry told him Israel launched 200 airstrikes against Iranian interests in Syria. The Times did not provide further details on that issue. But an independent translation of the audiotape commissioned by the Washington Free Beacon shows that Zarif went on to clarify that he had no prior knowledge of these Israeli strikes before Kerry told him. "Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran]," said Zarif. "You didn't know?" asked his interviewer. "No, no," he replied.

As the Beacon noted, this contradicts the butt-covering from Kerry's allies at the State Department, which claimed that Kerry disclosed no classified information in any of his mullah kaffeeklatsches:

"If you go back and look at press reporting from the time, this certainly was not secret, and governments that were involved were speaking to this publicly on the record," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday during a press briefing. The following day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the strikes "were all reported in the press at the time, so it is utter nonsense." He also accused Republicans of trying to "play politics with this."

Gonna be a lot harder to cover for him now that the mullahs themselves are spilling the beans, based on that Washington Free Beacon report. Had they not gone to the transcripts and gotten someone to sort out and translate what was said, Kerry's denial would have stood, and he would have gotten away with it. Again.

Now his hot seat has gotten hotter. What kind of creep would pal up to the mullahs and then disclose to them as a sort of party favor that America's top ally had been undermining their (completely illegitimate) interests in Syria?

The Russkis, for one, have got to be snorting. Kerry made a big deal about Russian interests in Syria and screamed to high heaven about them some six years ago. Now Kerry is defending the mullah interests in that same hellhole?

His suckuppery to the mullahs at Israel's expense is bad enough.

But the real loser here is America, because why would Israel ever trust America with its secrets again, knowing that a mullah-lover like Kerry is around to feed the mullahs intelligence? Even if he is gone one year, he might be back in a future administration, particularly with a feckless shell of a president like Joe Biden. Smart nations don't share intelligence with leaders who leak to Iran.

This raises questions about legal violations of the Logan Act, and why this clown isn't at a minimum out on his ear from the Biden administration. Republicans are right to be calling for Kerry's resignation. This traitor can't be anywhere near the levers of American power. He's untrustworthy. The only people who can trust him at all are the mullahs of Iran.

Image: Rhododendrites via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Photos cropped and filtered with Microsoft Paint 3D and FotoSketcher.