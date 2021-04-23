Has there ever been a political group with a shakier foundation than Evangelicals for Biden?

This is a real group, and it premises its support for Biden on his character and his Christian faith. Before the election, members justified their backing for this abortion-supporter this way (emphasis in original):

Joe Biden is a man like any other, but his character and faith set him apart in times of crisis. That's why Evangelical Christians across the country will be voting for him in November. Joe Biden has suffered, struggled, and been humbled by life. He understands what regular Americans are facing. He has repeatedly said that his faith is what sustained him through his most difficult times. That same authentic and humble trust in God that has guided his life will be the foundation of Joe Biden's Presidency as he leads the United States back to times of unity and prosperity.

Not the Bee, which is also an organization with evangelical roots, points out what they have enabled:

#BREAKING: The Biden Admin just filed an appeal seeking to force religious doctors and hospitals to perform potentially harmful gender-transition procedures against their conscience and professional medical judgment. This is bad for patients, doctors, and religious liberty. 1/ — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The Biden Admin says it can punish doctors and hospitals for “sex discrimination” unless they perform controversial gender-transition procedures. A court struck down this #TransgenderMandate in January: https://t.co/650O5rb9vy. But the Biden Admin just appealed. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The plaintiffs are religious doctors, hospitals, and clinics who joyfully serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity. They routinely provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The Transgender Mandate not only threatens religious doctors and hospitals. It also threatens patients, as there is ample evidence that certain gender transition procedures can be deeply harmful: https://t.co/yKVzmY1uE2 — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

Multiple federal courts have reached the same conclusion: “There is no medical consensus that sex reassignment surgery is a necessary or even effective treatment for gender dysphoria.” Gibson v. Collier, 920 F.3d 212, 223 (5th Cir. 2019). https://t.co/O3ixZgGJXT — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

I will presume that Evangelicals for Biden is a sincere group. If so, how do these people square Biden’s behavior with their faith in his “authentic and humble trust in God”? What do they think about the faith of medical professionals compelled to perform surgery that mutilates God’s design?