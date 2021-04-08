Dems go full Humpty-Dumpty claiming childcare, paid leave and other wish list items are 'infrastructure'

The Democrats have gone through the looking glass and now inhabit a fantasy world similar to that described in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass. One of the most famous passages in that immortal children's book describes what the donkeys are doing to the meaning of the word "infrastructure."

"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less." "The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things." "The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master — that's all."

With the mainstream media willing to lie, distort, and relentlessly propagandize in their favor, the Democrats clearly believe that they are the masters. How else to explain the reality-free pronouncements of what constitutes infrastructure, as they pretzel their way through justifying the multi-trillion-dollar borrowed money spending plan they are trying to ram through Congress on a partisan basis?

The most notorious — as in stupidest — statement came yesterday from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who is giving Mazie Hirono genuine competition for the title of dumbest U.S. senator:

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

But she has plenty of company.

What is infrastructure in this country:

✅ roads

✅ bridges

✅ our energy grid

✅ broadband

✅ childcare

✅ dental, vision, & hearing care for the elderly



Now is the time to begin addressing our physical infrastructure as well as our human infrastructure. Let's get it done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 6, 2021

Tyler Olson of Fox News points out the predicate laid by a senior White House adviser.

"I think we really need to update what we mean by infrastructure for the 21st century," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on "Fox News Sunday." (snip) "If you look at that number on housing, what we're talking about is construction, building housing all around the country to help make sure that there are more affordable housing units for people to access jobs and access economic opportunity," Deese said. He also made the case that "the infrastructure of our care economy is something to take very seriously" because "parents who are taking care of an elderly parent or an adult child with disabilities, they know that if you don't have an infrastructure of care to support your loved ones, you can't effectively work, you can't effectively interact in the 21st-century economy."

Rep. Jamal Bowman (D-N.Y.) picks up the theme and throws in sexism:

Roads and bridges are built, predominately, by men. Care work is done, predominately, by women.



Those who say the former is infrastructure while the latter is not are telling on themselves. https://t.co/I7OkmRBDGL — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 7, 2021

Subsidies to buy cars that use enormous quantities of toxic heavy metals are also infrastructure.

"It's important that we upgrade our definition of infrastructure, one that meets the needs of a 21st-century economy," Council of Economic Advisers chair Cecilia Rouse said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "So incentivizing electric vehicles is really important because we need to be addressing climate change."

Naturally, nonsense like this generates mockery (hat tip: Emily Brooks):

Mayonnaise is infrastructure. It supports the other flavors in the sandwich. The bread is also infrastructure. But the meat and cheese and tomatoes are not infrastructure. And making the sandwich is not infrastructure. But the plate is infrastructure. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 7, 2021

Brunch is infrastructure.

Kendall Jenner is infrastructure.

The Snyder Cut is infrastructure. https://t.co/mtzttc8qyt — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 7, 2021

Perhaps the Democrats modeling themselves on Humpty Dumpty ought to consider the poem Alice recited to him:

'Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall:

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the King's horses and all the King's men

Couldn't put Humpty Dumpty in his place again.'

And the conclusion to Chapter 6 of Through the Looking Glass:

Alice waited a minute to see if he would speak again, but, as he never opened his eyes or took any further notice of her, she said 'Good-bye!' once more, and, getting no answer to this, she quietly walked away: but she couldn't help saying to herself, as she went, 'of all the unsatisfactory —' (she repeated this aloud, as it was a great comfort to have such a long word to say) 'of all the unsatisfactory people I ever met —' She never finished the sentence, for at this moment a heavy crash shook the forest from end to end.

Dems may have all the king's horsemen and all the king's men, for now, but the powers of kings and governments cannot change reality.

