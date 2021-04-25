Dems are out to destroy a Chauvin defense witness’s life and reputation

George Floyd had a lethal dose of fentanyl in his body. His post-mortem blood oxygen level was a robust 98%, despite significant heart disease. He was complaining that he couldn’t breathe long before the police, following a violent struggle, got him to the ground in the Minneapolis-approved position for excited delirium. Accurate, previously unseen footage showed that Officer Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s shoulders, not his neck. Oh, and an alternate juror said that she was afraid the mob would go after her for a non-guilty verdict. On these and other facts, the prosecution got a guilty verdict. Armed with it, the Democrats are now working to destroy a former medical who dared to testify in Chauvin’s favor.

Here’s the story according to the Daily Mail:

A former medical examiner who served as a witness in Derek Chauvin‘s murder trial will have 17 years’ worth of his in-custody death reports independently reviewed after he testified that the cop was not responsible for George Floyd‘s death, officials have announced. Dr. David Fowler, Maryland’s chief medical examiner from 2002 to 2019, was a key defense witness for Chauvin, who was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May. Fowler had testified that the primary cause of Floyd’s death was a sudden heart rhythm disturbance during police restraint due to underlying heart disease, contradicting several experts who said Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen. He also said that Floyd’s drug use and exposure to carbon monoxide from the police car contributed to his death. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh made the review announcement Friday, a day after receiving a letter from former Washington DC medical examiner Roger A. Mitchell that was signed by 431 doctors from around the country.

You can read the rest here.

There’s a certain primitive ferocity to the left. They may be the people who, in their own estimation, live on the correct side of that bending arc of justice and, of course, they’re all modern “science.” Nevertheless, their approach to victory is every bit as scorched earth as the Ancient Romans’ approach.

After all, who can forget that, following the unsuccessful slave revolt that Spartacus led in 71 B.C., the Romans crucified six thousand slaves to make the point that there had better not be another revolt? As every Christian knows, crucifixion was one of the worst ways to die in an era dedicated to new ways to inflict gruesome, painful deaths.

Tacitus, the Roman historian, left us a memory of Calgacus, a chieftain of the Caledonia confederacy who fought the Romans in what’s now Scotland, back in 83 or 84 A.D. According to Tacitus, before the fateful battle with the Romans, Calgacus reminded his troops that victory was the only option. To reinforce this, he described to them that the “terrible Romans” were a people

[F]rom whose oppression escape is vainly sought by obedience and submission. Robbers of the world, having by their universal plunder exhausted the land, they rifle the deep. If the enemy be rich, they are rapacious; if he be poor, they lust for dominion; neither the east nor the west has been able to satisfy them. Alone among men they covet with equal eagerness poverty and riches. To robbery, slaughter, plunder, they give the lying name of empire; they make a solitude and call it peace.

If you substitute “Democrats” for Romans, there’s little difference in outlook between the two. Calgacus’s last clause, often translated as “they make a desert and call it peace,” perfectly describes victorious leftists. There is no mercy. If you stand against them, and they win, by fair means or foul, they will do whatever it takes to make sure you never rise again.

After all, leftists are the people who impeached Trump as he was on his way out of office following an election that at least half of Americans think was gamed in Biden’s favor. So why should it surprise us that, merely for daring to speak on behalf of a defendant in a criminal trial, a man’s legacy, reputation, and career should be destroyed?

That’s how Democrats roll. They have sent a warning to conservatives or independents in America that, if they run up against the Democrats on a single issue and lose, they will be destroyed. Does that mean we shouldn’t take principled stands, show courage, and fight the good fight? Of course not. It means only that, like Calgacus before us, we must understand the stakes.

IMAGE: David Fowler. YouTube screengrab.