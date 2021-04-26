Dem state rep threatens troopers during drunk driving arrest, wants 'IDs, badge numbers' for 'when I call Gretchen'

Michigan state representative Jewell Jones went from being notable as the youngest ever member of the Michigan State House of Representatives to notorious as a drunk driver who tried to throw his weight around as a pol when he was caught after terrifying motorists for almost 50 miles and eventually rolling into a ditch. And it's all caught on video.

Here's the account from Dem-friendly NBC News:

During a DUI arrest earlier this month, a Michigan lawmaker boasted about his ties to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and warned officers he helps sets the state police budget, authorities said. State Rep. Jewell Jones crashed his Chevy Tahoe, with the vanity plate "ELECTED," into a ditch near Fowlerville on April 6 before struggling with police as they arrested him, according to state police and Livingston County prosecutors. Jones, 26, was shocked twice with a Taser and hit with pepper spray before he was handcuffed, state police said. During the tussle, Jewell allegedly warned troopers that their actions are "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro." When troopers threatened to hit Jones, he allegedly told them, "if you strike me, it's going to be bad for you" and "I'll call Governor Whitmer right now," the incident report said. Later during the struggle, Jones said, "when I call Gretchen," he'd need badge numbers for all the state troopers and Fowlerville police officers on the scene, according to the state police report.

This TV news report from Detroit Channel 4 puts together dashcam video with video shot inside the police car after Jones was apprehended, and is worth watching for its full 73 seconds:



Jones's mug shot.

The Michigan GOP gleefully took to Twitter to add details about the incident, including Jones's female companion and her role in the arrest:

🚨MEGA-THREAD🚨Michigan State Police pulled over a Michigan Democrat lawmaker April 2nd for driving drunk. He threatened to call @GovWhitmer on the spot... — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The 911 calls came pouring in as the Democrat State Representative's black Chevy Tahoe sped down I-96. For almost 50 miles, the vehicle with the vanity plate “ELECTED” was driving so recklessly that at least one person saw him go the wrong way before rolling into a ditch. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

When police arrived at the scene, according to @MIRSnews, Democrat State Rep. Jewell Jones and his unidentified female passenger were found with their pants down as the Tahoe remained in the ditch. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

(WARNING - IT GETS GRAPHIC): Jones was "holding the woman up" near the passenger side door, according to a police report obtained by MIRSnews. The woman's pants "were down" as she vomited and Jewell's pants "were partially down" when a paramedic arrived at the crash site. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Police engaged in a struggle with Jones, and at one point as Jones is on the ground struggling with multiple officers, he shouts: "Let me sit up, (N-Word)." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the woman was "unable to stand on her own and was essentially unresponsive" as paramedics tried to administer care, the police report noted. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The paramedic told police that Jewell identified both himself and his passenger as "people of importance" and flashed his wallet badge, the report noted. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

When a state police trooper asked for Jones' identification, Jones refused, at one point prompting the trooper to tell Jones, "don't be dumb." During their exchange, Jones responds "I can't do that" when asked again for his driver's license and ID. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

At that point, the officers had had enough. They put their hands on Jones and wrestled him to the ground. Keep in mind a gun was also inside his car, reportedly in the cupholder. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Jones continued to resist and was brought to the ground by state troopers, who told him to "stop resisting." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

This is when the Democrat threatened police, saying, "I'll call Governor Whitmer right now. He continued, "When I call Gretchen I need y'alls IDs and badges." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

In addition to invoking Whitmer's name, Jones tells the troopers, "I'm not giving you my arm unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I'll get up," according to the police report obtained by MIRS news. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Officers do get Jones into handcuffs and he is eventually placed in the back of a Livingston County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, although video shows he resisted that request, as well. He was eventually transported to the county jail, where he was held overnight. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The level of hypocrisy by Democrats here in Michigan is stunning. Their mantra is, "it's rules for thee, but not for me." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

This Democrat put thousands of families at risk by driving extremely drunk on a busy interstate between Lansing and Detroit. Will this be covered fairly? There are still so many questions that must be answered. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

QUESTION: Why hasn't @GovWhitmer come out in support for law enforcement, particularly the Michigan State Police? Leaders lead, they don't hide, and @GretchenWhitmer is hiding. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.