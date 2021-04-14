Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a reverend and theology professor at Mercer University, hit the media jackpot this week with national coverage of a "prayer" that she wrote, "Prayer of a Weary Black Woman," included in a book titled A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal. Here's a portion of Dr. Walker-Barnes's conversation with God: "Dear God, please help me to hate white people. Or at least want to hate them... I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist." She then focuses on the specific type of white person she really wants to hate — not the garden-variety white supremacist, but the "wolves in sheep's clothing" who are friendly and accepting on the surface. Hating the hardcore racists is taken for granted, but the Reverend/Doctor/Professor has an issue with nice white people who actually seem sincere. Translation: All whites are racist scum!

Walker-Barnes's website acknowledges the reality of her "prayer" but insists that it's being misinterpreted. She says she was "hella triggered" after an (apparently) ex-friend — a white person, no less — used the "n-word" in a casual conversation. She attacks white Christians and conservative news outlets for criticizing her "prayer," stating that some called it a product of Critical Race Theory. She's the victim, of course, and says her critics are "willfully misrepresenting the prayer — and also Critical Race Theory — to an extent that can only be explained by ... incompetence or willful maliciousness." (But there's nothing malicious about her "prayer," is there?) She implies that her "prayer" was a spur-of-the-moment thing, composed during a fit of anger. Nevertheless, she later submitted it for publication, calling the book "a collection of prayers written by a diverse group of Christian women." Guess her "hella triggered" moment of rage wasn't something she felt like hiding. She also urges her fans "to purchase the book," so financial profit may enter the equation as well.

A Rhythm of Prayer... is currently the number-one bestseller on Amazon in the category of "meditation." (According to Walker-Barnes, it's also on the bestseller list in both the United States and Canada.) You can also purchase it through your friendly Target outlet, the same retailer that recently banned Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. Apparently, it's hateful to question the efficacy of transgenderism, but it's okay to imply that virtually every white person is an abject racist. Corporate "woke" culture strikes again. Expect it to get worse before it gets better.

Image: Pixabay.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.