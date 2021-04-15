Child sexual predator and murderer Joseph Duncan dies in Indiana on death row

Joseph Duncan, a convicted sexual predator, and murderer recently died in federal prison. The Duncan case is a classic one where the citizens and the police worked together to catch a dangerous predator. If it weren't for these alert citizens and their assistance, this predator might still be at large.

The Spokesman-Review (SR) reported extensively on the Duncan case:

Kootenai County deputies discovered three dead on May 16, 2005. Brenda Groene, 40; her fiancé Mark McKenzie, 37; and her son, Slade Groene, 13, were bludgeoned to death. An Amber Alert was issued the next day for Brenda Groene’s two youngest children, 9-year-old Dylan Groene and 8-year-old Shasta Groene.

The abduction of Shasta Groene and the related murders became a national news story (SR):

The murders and children’s disappearance launched the biggest investigative effort in Kootenai County’s history, at one point involving more than 100 FBI personnel and more than 80 investigators from several other agencies. Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 2, Shasta was recognized by workers and patrons at the Denny’s in Coeur d’Alene, and her kidnapper, Duncan, was arrested without incident.

Duncan, a long-time sexual predator of young children, was a federal fugitive from a prior Minnesota molestation case. Duncan was convicted on October 16, 2005, as reported by SR:

Duncan pleaded guilty to three counts of kidnapping and three counts of murder in the deaths of Brenda Groene, Mark McKenzie, and Slade Groene. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the kidnappings. The sentences for the murders were undecided, pending federal prosecution.

Duncan later pled guilty to the murder of Anthony Martinez. Martinez was abducted from near his home in Beaumont, CA. His body was later found in the Joshua Tree area in Riverside County near Palm Springs, CA. Duncan was also linked to the deaths of two half-sisters in Seattle, WA.

Martinez's brother, Mark, said during the trial:

[Mark] Medina said he, his brother Anthony and three friends were playing in the back yard, which was chain-link fenced, when Duncan's car pulled into the alley. "He approached the fence and called us forward," Medina told the court. "We came and he showed us a picture of a cat. He offered us each a dollar if we helped him look for his cat." The boy who lived at the house then went back inside with his little sister, but the other three boys agreed to hunt for the cat. After hunting a while in the alley, the kids went back to Duncan, who was standing in front of his car, and told him they couldn't find the cat. "He gave us each a dollar," Medina told the court. "The next thing I remember is seeing a knife being drawn. The next thing I remember is he had my brother. the knife to his head. He was being taken away and put in the car. That was the last time I ever saw him."

What caught my attention was the connection to the Martinez murder. Beaumont, CA, is located in Riverside County, a 30-minute drive from the City of Riverside, where I worked at Riverside PD as a detective. I remembered this unsolved murder case. Meghann Cuniff, a then-reporter for the SR, was the first to cover this connection in detail in a front-page story. Cuniff said an unknown latent print recovered from tape used to bind Martinez’s body matched Duncan’s. What led to this connection was fascinating to me as a blogger at the time. The possible relationship with Duncan to Beaumont, CA, was made by a group of bloggers that monitor the activity of child perpetrators (See www.planethuff/Darkside/ now offline, archived at Wayback Machine)

During the Idaho investigation, there was information that Duncan may have committed other murders. There was no direct evidence that linked Dunkin to the Martinez case. The FBI did pass on the information on Duncan to Riverside County. It surprised me that Duncan's fingerprints didn't hit on the Martinez case's unidentified latent print. Live Scan fingerprints from new bookings are entered into Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) maintained by local, regional, state, and national criminal justice agencies.

The Martinez case's latent fingerprints are held by the Regional CAL-ID Office, which covers both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Latent prints with enough identification points to make an identification are processed and entered into a subsystem of unidentified latent prints. Depending on the seriousness of the crime, the unknown latent fingerprints are forwarded to other databases. Investigators can request known fingerprints such as Duncan's be run against unknown latent prints from specific cases.

Riverside County authorities took this lead seriously. A Riverside fingerprint examiner was sent to roll a new set of prints from Duncan using ink and traditional fingerprint cards. Live Scan machines (optical laser scanning process) frequently do not capture the edges of the fingers. The Martinez latent print was the tip of a finger. There are plenty of minutia points on the tip of a finger to make a positive identification. The examiner made a positive identification match between Martinez’s unknown latent print to the tip of one of Duncan’s fingers.

Yes, there is evil and bad people in this world. What stands between law-abiding citizens of all political ideologies and evil and disorder are men and women of The Thin Blue Line. In the US, the fundamental principle underlying our police is, "The police are the public, and the public are the police.” The concept of an ethical police force, policing by consent and local control is unique. This concept comes from the Peelian principles attributed to Sir Robert Peel with the Metropolitan Police's creation in London.

The first principle is, "To prevent crime and disorder, as an alternative to their repression by military force and severity of legal punishment." The London food riots of that time, were put down by the military.

The dilemma Peele faced was:

. . . most Englishmen . . . expressed greater fear of a police force than of crime and riots . . . At that time, police on the European continent were often oppressive, corrupt, and arbitrary – seemed the relevant model for England. The problem was, as it always is for a society that values, political freedom, how to reconcile governmental power with individual freedom.

Statue of Sir Robert Peel designed by Edward Hodges Bailey

Photo credit: David Ingham CC BY-SA 2.0 license

This use of the military to suppress the food riots led to the creation of the first modern police force with different rules of engagement than a military force. Yes, there are bad cops as there are bad people in every profession. Without the police, however, there would be anarchy and disorder. Our police are now coming under attack as being systemically racist. According to the radical left (BLM and Antifa) and echoed by the media the police must be disbanded. This accusation is untrue based on the data. The purpose of this false narrative is to further the left’s Marxist revolutionary purposes, but this is a topic for another time.

Please read my other articles at the American Thinker: regarding our law enforcement agencies, especially at the federal level, straying from the original Peelian principles.

Ron Wright is a retired detective from Riverside PD, CA. BA in political science CSUF, M. Adm. University of Cal, Riverside.