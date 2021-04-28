Blacks are smarter than Democrats believe

Does anyone think blacks are weak, incapable folks in need of constant help from whites in order to survive? That's not the image I have of blacks. In fact, as far as I'm concerned, blacks have proven themselves to be strong and resilient. A weak race of people couldn't have survived hundreds of years of slavery, another hundred years of discrimination based on skin color, and decades more struggles to be accepted as equal in the minds of other races. Yet, to hear Democrats refer to blacks, one would think they are a race of fragile incompetents who can't subsist without the ubiquitous condescending hand of white elitists.

A classic example of Democrats deigning to aid those they consider uneducated and needy is their opposition to Georgia's recently enacted election law. The law, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP governor Brian Kemp, attempts to ensure election integrity by enforcing certain rules that would essentially make certain that those who vote are doing so without the use of deceitful tactics. One would think all Americans would want to keep fraudulent voters from hijacking the election process. Think again! Democrats have cried foul, saying the changes will make it more difficult for some minorities and poorer voters to cast a ballot.

What is the basis for their opposition? Well, the loudest objection to the bill seems to be the part that requires that those who vote by mail have a valid ID. Georgia always required proper ID for in-person voting, but not for voting absentee by mail. However, because of so many irregularities with absentee ballots in the 2020 election, this law was needed to keep plebiscites honest. Therefore, going forward, Georgians must submit a driver's license number or state ID number when requesting or returning ballots by mail. Those voters who don't have said ID can send in a photocopy of a different form of ID. Then the Georgia Department of Driver Services can issue free state ID cards. In addition, when a voter returns an absentee ballot, he may also use the last four digits of his Social Security number instead of an ID number.

It should be a no-brainer that the ID requirement helps election officials process ballots more efficiently. Furthermore, the overwhelming majority who read this law would conclude that requesting proper ID when voting is not asking too much. Yet, according to the left-wing side of the political aisle, the law disenfranchises people "of color." To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, there they go again. Left-wing Democrats, in true divisive fashion, are once again using race to divide the country.

I'd like to quote from Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, from a recent speech he gave to the House Judiciary Committee on voting rights:

I'm the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and I hail from Greensboro, home of the Woolworth sit-ins, an epicenter of the civil rights movement. I grew up poor as the ninth of 10 children in a home marred by alcoholism, but I had a mother who was a strong woman of faith and she sustained us. She was also a woman who lived through the terribleness of Jim Crow and witnessed firsthand the sacrifices made by those to ensure that black voices would be heard in government. Let me say that I am very proud of the history in this nation of my people. My people were put in the belly of ships, bound in chains, and endured the Middle Passage. My people were whipped, beaten, and sold as property during slavery. During Reconstruction and throughout Jim Crow, black people were intimidated, harassed, and even killed to keep them from having a voice in government. Symbols like chains, nooses, and burnt crosses are not just symbols of death; they are symbols of forced and coerced silence. The sacrifices of our ancestors so I could have the opportunity to become the first black lieutenant governor of my state, to see a black man sitting in the White House for two terms, and for millions of us to be leaders in business, athletics, government, and culture add up to an incredible story of victory. But today, we hear Georgia law being compared to Jim Crow, that black voices are being silenced and that black voices are being kept out. How? By bullets? By bombs? By nooses? No, by requiring a free ID to secure the vote. Let me say that again: by requiring a free ID to secure the vote. How absolutely preposterous. Am I to believe that black Americans who have overcome the atrocities of slavery, who were victorious in the civil rights movement, and now sit in the highest levels of this government could not figure out how to get a free ID to secure their votes? That they need to be coddled by politicians because they don't think we can figure out how to make our voices heard? Are you kidding me? The notion that people must be protected from a free ID to secure their votes is not just insane; it is insulting.

Mr. Lt. Governor, I couldn't agree more!

Image: The News & Observer via YouTube.