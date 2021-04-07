Biden backtracks, restores border wall contruction, claiming it's to 'plug holes'

As a president, Joe Biden is a mess, always wrong on every foreign policy decision, as Bob Gates used to say. One of his biggest, among many, is his hideous decision to halt construction of President Trump's border wall, which has since led to hundreds of thousands of illegals pouring in. Being Incompetent Joe, he didn't see it coming.

Now, old Joe's got no choice but to backtrack. According to the Washington Times:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in the current barrier. In a conversation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees last week Mr. Mayorkas was asked about his plans for the wall and he said that while President Biden has canceled the border emergency and halted Pentagon money flowing to the wall, “that leaves room to make decisions” on finishing some “gaps in the wall.” Mr. Mayorkas, according to notes of the ICE session reviewed by The Washington Times, said Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the wall, has submitted a plan for what it wants to see happen moving forward. “It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” the secretary said.

Which is pretty pathetic. All he had to do was check his urge to issue that executive order and find out what would happen, and listen to the findings. He didn't do any of that. Like a crazy old man, he just couldn't resist whipping out that pen and that phone. With the backtrack, he now looks like a third-world clown dictator. Hugo Chavez used to be like that.

But zero doubt about it's he's made a mess. Instead of setting into a place a plan for orderly migration, he happily assured illegals first that all comers were welcome, complete with free health care, dating from his political campaign. When the surge began in November and December, it took him till January to state that his goodie program would only apply to illegals who arrived before Jan. 1. Once in office, he got out his pen and his phone, halting border wall construction and praising himself as "more humane" in his policy, particularly with regard to children traveling alone.

How humane was that? Well, the latest story out there was of the 10-year-old boy left crying all alone in the blazing hot wasteland desert, dumped by human smugglers on the premise that he'd somehow be "found" by the border patrol, and who no doubt assured his parent or parents that his secure entry into the U.S. would be "guaranteed," as the Facebook ads say. I wrote about that racket yesterday. Some kids, of course, dumped in the wasteland desert all alone by smugglers aren't so lucky. Film maker Namrata Singh Gujral made a movie called "America's Forgotten" last year that started with the terrible story of a little Indian girl dumped in the desert by smugglers who also expected the Border Patrol to find her and care for her. They didn't -- until she was dead of thirst and heat.

And the border? The disaster just keeps growing. A recent report from Rick Moran at PJMedia, citing news sources, found that the border surge in April is about to get worse than March, where apprehensions spiked 70% to 171,700 over February. And here's the money part: Voters blame Joe Biden for the whole thing, big majorities among independents and near-unamity among Republicans, and large pluralities among Democrats. And get this: a big majority of Latino voters. According to One News Now:

A new nationwide poll revealed on Tuesday that a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden is the cause of the current crisis taking place at the United States’ southern border. A new NPR/Marist poll conducted from March 22–25 on more than 1,300 Americans from coast to coast divulged that 53% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration, while only 33% approve of his performance – namely at the border.

With the border escalating into a full blown crisis, Joe first tried to fob off the job of fixing the matter on others. Besides blaming President Trump, and lying to the nation that there was no crisis, just a little seasonality, you see, he's named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the border control efforts, quite possibly as a means of putting her name on the disaster, too, payback being a b*** as the saying goes.

That's a mess, too. Kamala is literally doing nothing. She's focused on her office decorations, including an expensive kitchen renovation if the Daily Mail's sources are to be believed. And in her first response to it, she's hastened to distance herself from the border mess, claiming she's just going to do the diplomacy. She's not, of course, that's a job so far that's been left to the pros.

Pro diplomats who had a good treaty with Central American nations under President Trump to work with, and now with Joe destroying those treaties, are left with just 'persuasion.'

Those pro diplomats down in Guatemala and environs, according to the Salvadoran press, such as special envoy Ricardo Zúñiga and State department spokesman Ned Price, can't do much, either, though it's a lot more than Harris.

They're lecturing Central American officials on "strengthening democracy," "the importance of rule of law," "separation of powers," "silencing the independent press" and other blah blah blah they've heard from U.S. and European officials for years and years and years.

It's gotta be especially galling now, given that Biden has now embraced those very practices here in the states. Anyone heard of 'executive orders'? That, and all that other stuff, silencing the press, and what have you,. are standard practice here with Joe in the saddle, for sure. The U.S. under Biden is in no position to be lecturing others now that it's embraced a solidly third-world one-party-state political model, and in Central America, that will be noticed behind the scenes, though there may be some lip service in agreement to ensure the foreign aid keeps coming.

And the treaties had were flushed down the toilet with a stroke of Joe's pen.

Meanwhile, still no sign of Kamala, who, rest assured, knows less, much, much, much, less, about Latin America than Zúñiga.

With no solution on the border and only his only platitudes and blame-shifting to lean on, Joe has little choice but to put back up at least some of the border wall. No more talk about tearing it down. The sad little kids abandoned stories are only going to get bigger as the April surge follows, and the Washington Times notes that Biden's pen-and-phone recission of the border wall, costs the feds millions in abrogated contracts, too.

Returning to border wall construction, which even New York Times #neverTrump columnist Bret Stephens now advocates, (after assuring his readers he still retains "disgust" for Trump), is probably one of the few, the very few, things that Joe can do to get the situation under some tiny semblance of control, and it won't come instantly. Biden administration officials euphemize the situation as a matter of plugging holes, but in reality, it's a self-set political brushfire. Biden thought it would be nothing, but far from a mere hole, it's a conflagration coming to get him.

Image: Screen shot from a camera aimed at a television broadcast, filtered with FotoSketcher.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.