Ashli Babbitt, Daunte Wright, two different standards of justice

The radical Biden Justice department has closed the books on the Capitol Hill investigation into the Jan. 6. police killing of unarmed protestor Ashli Babbitt, just as leftist Minnesota prosecutors have opened the books on prosecuting another police officer for killing a man with a warrant out for violent assault who was at the time resisting arrest.

In the first case, no charges were filed and the officer's name, like that of any professional executioner, was withheld from the public. We don't know if it was an experienced or inexperienced officer, if race played a factor, if the officer had other problems with his record, or if he was reaching for a taser maybe, which would have been appropriate with an unruly crowd, but accidentally pulled a gun. Nope, no info. Books closed, family notified, no more to be heard about it. Anyone wonder what that phone call with the family was like? Hope you're proud of yourselves? Ashli will meet you at the pearly gates on Judgment Day to hear a bit more about this? Hard to say, the family thus far has said nothing.

In the second case, the officer's name and address and picture and family pictures were instantly splattered all over the media and Internet as mobs raged. Fencing went up at her home, her family was forced to flee, and amid rioting over the death of Daunte Wright who was resisting arrest, she instantly resigned the force. Then she was arrested, charged, and booked with second-degree manslaughter, the only possible charge in this case that disregards intent, and city officials fell all over themselves to declare her guilty anyway, with the dead man's family declaring the charges not enough. A city official who stated that the officer, a 26-year veteran named Kim Potter, was entitled to due process was forced to resign. Meanwhile, Joe Biden joined the rabid leftist crowd on Twitter and pretty well declared her guilty. Anyone think she's in for a fair trial?

It's as if there are two tiers of justice, as Tucker Carlson noted in his monologue yesterday.

"We have a right to know who shot Ashli Babbitt and why," Carlson said. "No one will tell us. The Biden administration says the man who killed Babbitt is a Capitol Hill police officer and he did the right thing... If you shoot people without warning because they're in the wrong place, that's not allowed. But apparently now it is allowed."

The failure to tell who shot Ashli Babbitt, with unprecedented force not justified by her act of unarmed trespassing into a Capitol area, but smells of crony protectionism. It also has a whiff of politics: The Bidenite Justice department is hardly disinterestedd here -- they benefit from excusing the officer after all in order to paint all the trespassing unruly protestors as actual insurrectionists. While the officer involved shouldn't ever get the treatment that Potter got, with doxxing and fleeing and jailing and all that, what the Bidenite DoJ is doing to excuse the officer comes off as politically partial, not fair-minded. Someone is benefiting here, someone cronyish, in the claim that no one should know who he is. Yet, he took someone's life -- without consequences, all because, as the DoJ report claimed, he was supposedly scared, which might not be the best quality in a police officer if the man could not master it. Does not matter, he's unnamed -- and no one can ask.

The investigation determined that, on January 6, 2021, Ms. Babbitt joined a crowd of people that gathered on the U.S. Capitol grounds to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Inside the Capitol building, a Joint Session of Congress, convened to certify the results of the Electoral College vote, was underway. Members of the crowd outside the building, which was closed to the public during the Joint Session, eventually forced their way into the Capitol building and past U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers attempting to maintain order. The Joint Session was stopped, and the USCP began evacuating members of Congress. The investigation further determined that Ms. Babbitt was among a mob of people that entered the Capitol building and gained access to a hallway outside “Speaker’s Lobby,” which leads to the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. At the time, the USCP was evacuating Members from the Chamber, which the mob was trying to enter from multiple doorways. USCP officers used furniture to barricade a set of glass doors separating the hallway and Speaker’s Lobby to try and stop the mob from entering the Speaker’s Lobby and the Chamber, and three officers positioned themselves between the doors and the mob. Members of the mob attempted to break through the doors by striking them and breaking the glass with their hands, flagpoles, helmets, and other objects. Eventually, the three USCP officers positioned outside the doors were forced to evacuate. As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out. An officer inside the Speaker’s Lobby fired one round from his service pistol, striking Ms. Babbitt in the left shoulder, causing her to fall back from the doorway and onto the floor. A USCP emergency response team, which had begun making its way into the hallway to try and subdue the mob, administered aid to Ms. Babbitt, who was transported to Washington Hospital Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

So maybe it happened as they say, or maybe it didn't.

Rationally speaking, if this account is right, then yes, he did have cause in the heat of the moment to react with force, just as Potter did. Whether it should have been deadly force, leaving blood splattered all over the hall of the Capitol like the Crystal Palace or some third-world hellhole, is another matter. It's the same issue with Potter -- she said she made a momentary mistake and grabbed a Glock instead of a taser, and ended up with a horrific error that's not just cost an arrestee his life, ruined hers, too, which up until then, had been spotless. Seems both should be treated with some kind of leniency for sure given that they were both trying to protect the public, but one gets more than leniency from the Bidenites because the bad guy was a Trump supporter, and the other gets nothing because the accused was black.

Potter now is getting over-scrutiny, while the unnamed Capitol police officer gets way less than he deserves. Someone is protecting him and someone is exposing her -- and that 'someone' is always a leftist.

That's some double standard, in both cases involving lethal and non-lethal force, a matter of a gun or taser, with only one getting off easy. One set of laws for the benefit of leftists, one set for the rest us, and if the politics involved don't align with the political agenda, then too bad about getting justice or even just a credible explanation. Sorry, Ashli.

Image: Twitter screen shot

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.