Ann Coulter explains the status of the Derek Chauvin trial

The trial of Derek Chauvin grinds on. Currently, the prosecution is still putting on its case, but it may want to stop doing so before the court is forced to dismiss the case altogether. As Andrew Branca, at Legal Insurrection, explained after the eighth day of the trial, “once again, the defense weaponizes prosecution ‘expert’ witness against the prosecution case.” But if you want the full flavor of the madness in Minneapolis, you must read Ann Coulter’s case summary.

A brief rundown here to orient you: George Floyd, a convicted violent felon, passed a fake $20 bill. When the police arrived, Floyd was clearly under the influence and complaining that he couldn’t breathe. The police tried to get him into the back of their car, at which point he went wild.

Concluding that Floyd was suffering from excited delirium (i.e., a probably drug overdose), Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd in textbook fashion, by placing him on his stomach with Chauvin’s knee across Floyd’s shoulder. The police also called 911 for a paramedic. While all this was going on a crowd gathered, filming what was happening and hurling angry, threatening imprecations at the police. Then Floyd died.

You know the rest: America caught on fire; Black Lives Matter got in the driver’s seat of the American political, social, and economic establishment; every white person who wasn’t bowing to the mob became a racist; Trump was driven from office; and we now have an administration dedicated to “equity,” which means enshrining racism into federal law and regulations, something that’s highly unconstitutional but our quisling Supreme Court probably won’t care.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s report established that Floyd didn’t die from suffocation, but from a massive Fentanyl overdose (on top of the other drugs in his system). Nevertheless, the BLM mob wanted blood. That’s how Chauvin ended up being tried for murdering a man who died from an overdose.

Finally, to spice things up, right before the trial began, Minneapolis handed $27 million over to Floyd’s family. As Shakespeare said, “Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it.” Alive, Floyd was worth little; dead, his family is now one of the richest in America and Minneapolis has less money to keep its crime-ridden city safe.

But about that trial. The trial is a show trial and, if the jurors wish to live, the mob has already told them they’d better find Chauvin guilty. The problem is that the prosecution’s witnesses are destroying the case. And no one tells that tale better than Ann Coulter, the master of sardonic snark:

Apparently, no one is watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the murder of George Floyd. Otherwise, the media couldn’t get away with their spectacular lying to the public about how the prosecution is killing it. It’s quite the opposite. In fact, in less than a week, the prosecution’s theory of the crime has subtly shifted from MURDER! to “failed to provide what we would say, in retrospect, would be a full and complete duty of care during the one- to three-minute interval between Floyd’s resisting the police to his dying, as a hostile crowd screamed obscenities at the police officers.” The defense hasn’t even begun to make its case, but the prosecution’s witnesses keep helping Chauvin. (The only exception to the wild media lying is Headline News, where the lawyer commentators go the extra mile by watching the trial.) Week One was chock-a-block with weeping bystanders wailing about how they felt watching Chauvin restrain Floyd. This would be tremendous evidence if the charge against Officer Chauvin were “first-degree upsetting bystanders.” But that’s not the charge. That’s not even a crime.

You can read the rest here because Coulter’s description of events only gets better. Just wait until you get to her take on Genevieve Hansen, a paramedic and witness. I was laughing out loud as I read it.

