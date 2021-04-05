A list of questions that real journalists would ask Joe Biden

When I grew up, despite their general Democrat-leaning bias, journalists still asked probing questions, that saw them seeking information. That’s not the case anymore. When a Republican is the president, the journalists just play “gotcha.” And when a Democrat is in office, especially a senile Democrat, the journalists pose delicately prepared questions that are intended to elicit a planned speech from the president. Mollie Hemingway has done a great service by setting out a list of questions real journalists would ask Joe Biden about the MLB boycott in Georgia.

If you want a perfect example of what passes for journalism nowadays, you can’t do better than the question PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor, a hardcore Democrat activist who operates partially on the taxpayer’s dime, and who functions as the straight man, feeding lines to our joke of a president:

You’ve said over and over again that immigrants shouldn’t come to this country right now. This isn’t the time to come. That message is not being received. Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral decent man is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors. How do you resolve that tension and how are you choosing which families can stay and which can go given the fact that even though with Title 42 there are some families that are staying? And is there a timeline for when we won’t be seeing these overcrowded facilities run by CPB when it comes to unaccompanied minors?

Fourteen years ago, a great video came out showing a man being pulled over by the world’s most loving cop. Watch the video and tell me if that cop isn’t indistinguishable from the tongue bath the media give Biden:

The same thing happened when ESPN’s Sage Steele asked Biden what he thought of having MLB boycott Atlanta, a city that voted overwhelmingly for Biden because Georgia had revised its voting laws to require ID for absentee ballots (something common in most states). Biden enthusiastically supported the boycott, an answer he propped up with grotesque lies. Steele just let all that lie there like rotten fish.

Mollie Hemingway came up with a whole lot of questions a functioning journalist would have asked Biden. Even though we know Biden’s handlers will never let a real journalist within 100 feet of him, they’re important questions because they remind us of all the norms that Biden – touted as a routine to normalcy – is flouting with the travesty that is his presidency. Here are just a few of those questions; I urge you to read them all:

Q: Seeing that over the past year, almost 50 percent of small, black-owned business in America have closed for good and seeing how African Americans make up 55 percent of Atlanta, 54 percent of Savannah, and 55 percent of Augusta (where The Masters is played), does President Biden still think calling for an economic boycott and punishment by private companies on all Georgia citizens is a good idea? And will he now call for boycotts of The Masters, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Hawks along with UGA & GA Tech. football? Why or why not? Q: Does President Biden keep a list of other pieces of state and local legislation of which he does not approve? And over the next few years, if any of that legislation happens to pass and is signed into law, will he always publicly call for an economic boycott/sanctions by private companies so he may punish the local population for what he personally decides are their errors? Q: Moving forward, should state and local municipalities brief and ask for approval by President Biden on legislation they are considering, so they may avoid the President of the United States actively pressing and pushing for an economic boycott/sanctions from private companies that would hurt the entire local population?

When the Founders insisted that a free press was a prerequisite for a functioning democratic republic, they assumed that the media would report the news on one page and editorialize on another. They never envisioned a media that would act as an organ of the government itself, eschewing news in favor of government-approved propaganda.

IMAGE: The media at Biden’s first press conference. YouTube screengrab.