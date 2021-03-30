‘Your papers, please!’

It is becoming increasingly clear that part of the global left’s master plan to institute absolute control over the world’s population is to mandate their still-experimental vaccines for all of us even though Covid is a very treatable disease from which nearly 98.5% of those afflicted recover. Given that fact, there are many millions of people who will not willingly submit to any medically intrusive procedure without doing their own research.

Those who are resisting turning their bodies over to an insufficiently-tested group of vaccines that are not only experimental but the very first of their kind, mRNA messenger vaccines, are not going to get the jab just because the government says they must. Those of us old enough to remember some of the most egregious “scientific” experiments on people (Tuskeegee, LSD, e.g.) are not going to be guinea pigs for the global reset crowd, especially since the man who fancies himself a deity, Bill Gates, is involved. The vaccine programs with which he has been involved spread polio across Africa. Not rich enough, Gates stands to become vastly more wealthy because he stands to profit from the sales of nearly each of the vaccines now available. His empire must be dismantled.

However, the too often dire consequences of these largely untested vaccines have already killed nearly four thousand people and injured 162, 610 others and those are not the most recent numbers. Alex Berenson has been studying the numbers for over a year and believes the vaccine deaths are much greater in number. His twitter account is chock full of up-to-date current information. For example, Berenson writes that the covid vaccines are 500x more lethal than any seasonal flu shot. There is a blog, the Covid Blog, that is devoted entirely to information about unfortunate outcomes and various treatments. Watch this video in which Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explains how these vaccines interfere with our bodies’ own immune system.

Given the fact that Covid is treatable but for extreme co-morbidities such as obesity, lung disease, diabetes, the government’s drive to force us all to be vaccinated is not only mysterious, it is downright insidious. What the hell is in it that is driving the Biden administration’s plan to require all citizens to obtain “vaccine passports” to be allowed to attend large events, perhaps even to engage in commerce? Why on earth is Florida’s Governor DeSantis the only governor, member of Congress or the media to cry foul at the mere hint that free people be forced to yield to a medical intrusion they oppose? Should not every member of Congress who has taken the oath to uphold the Constitution be outraged at the mere suggestion of forced vaccination? But they are all sitting on their hands; all except Ron DeSantis.

Clearly mask tyranny is morphing into vaccine tyranny. Ron Paul wrote about this a week ago in his column “Want a Job? Get a Shot.” There is a series streaming on Amazon right now, Utopia, that has, as part of it plot line, a vaccine that, unknown to those who want it to protect them from disease, actually was designed to prevent reproduction for three generations! That would be Bill Gates’s dream come true.

America’s Frontline Doctors is an organization that has been fighting to inform the public since the beginning of the Covid scare but predictably, they are censored at nearly every turn. One of them, Dr. Pam Shervanick, wrote the other day about how her rooster Earl is “more of an expert than Dr. Fauci.” Gary Barnett began his column Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Murder: The Real Nature of Government with a quote by H.L. Menken:

“People do not expect to find chastity in a whorehouse. Why, then, do they expect to find honesty and humanity in government, a congeries of institutions whose modus operandi consists of lying, cheating, stealing, and if need be, murdering those who resist?”

Why indeed? Read the whole thing.

The American people, along with the world population, has been slowly and calculatingly hypnotized over the past year. The severity of Covid was hugely exaggerated. The lockdowns and mask mandates were never necessary. Those most vulnerable, the elderly and those with the known co-morbidities, should have been quarantined, should have been given Hydroxychloroquine and/or Ivermectin and life for the rest of the population should have gone on unimpeded as it did with SARS2 and every other flu season that typically kills many thousands of vulnerable persons.

But the globalists like Gates had a different plan in mind, one that had been ruminating for many years. How does a cabal of global elites get a world population to surrender to their grand master plan? With fear, of course. They are only slightly more imaginative than Stalin, Hitler and Mao because they have digital media to exploit and exploit they do.

President Trump did a miraculous thing in bringing vaccines to the fore. He very likely had no idea that the powers that be at the WHO and the CDC, Fauci the patent man, that the WHO that is run entirely by CCP, and Peter Daszak, the chief of disinformation, had been trying to bring a mRNA vaccine to market for nearly twenty years.

Fauci authorized the gain-of-function research that likely created this particular version of Covid at the lab in Wuhan. Was it released on purpose as a bioweapon, or did it escape accidently? That is anyone’s guess. Trump, in the mistaken belief that Fauci was a well-meaning expert and not the despicable little creep he actually is, kept him on too long. Same with Dr. Birx, the scarf lady. Both of them now blame Trump for doing everything they advised him to do but for the travel ban that Fauci passionately opposed and Trump stood firm.

Like far too many of those in power, they are pompous and petty little bullies. Trump, if he were in office, would never stand for a vaccine mandate. He has too much love of the liberty and individual freedoms the Founders guaranteed.

If the Biden administration, in cahoots with corporations, tries to implement a mandated vaccine passport, there will be hell to pay for Americans, however subdued by the fear of a minimally-lethal flu, will not accept forced vaccination imposed upon them as if living in Hitler’s Germany or Mao’s China. Sure, the scaredy cats among us who have so willingly offered up their bodies for an experiment to the government’s delight, but they too will at some point wake up to what is happening.

On Sunday last, Mark Levin read this quote at the beginning of his Life, Liberty & Levin program:

These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would estrange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”

All Americans would be wise to consider Tom Paine’s words, which George Washington read to his troops at the lowest moment in the Revolutionary War. The left, the fast and furious pace at which the Biden administration is destroying this country – open borders, illegal migrants valued over citizens, ending the energy independence Trump brought about, abrogating the Middle East peace. Biden is undoing it all and at the same time fearmongering Covid, mandating masks and vaccines. There is something very, very wrong with this picture. If the Republicans in Congress fail to fight against forced vaccines, then we are lost.

Graphic credit: Pixabay