Will purported journalists ever ask for scientific data justifying the destruction of America's economy?

The Biden administration has set its target on destroying the oil and coal industry, including pipelines, for over forty days since its members took office. Not once have these people provided any scientific data to justify the destruction

Historical facts:

The Earth has had many lengthy warming and cooling periods throughout its history. It has had lengthy droughts and massive storms and floods. The ice caps have come and gone. These massive and numerous climate changes have occurred cyclically and naturally. They were not caused by man, coal, or oil, and they occurred whether CO2 content was high or low. The climate continues to change cyclically and naturally.

Around 1850, a little ice age ended.

In the late 1800s we started using a lot of coal and oil.

Around 1880, we started measuring global temperatures more accurately, and in the last 140 years, temperatures have risen 1 to 2 degrees, which would be minor after a little ice age ended. We also have moved weather stations from rural to urban areas, which would skew the results toward warmer temperatures. The temperatures have also fluctuated significantly during this 140-year period, so there is no direct correlation between temperatures and oil consumption, the rising population, or rising CO2.

In 1922, The Washington Post and others posted an article by the Associated Press that said because of warming, the Arctic ice would soon be gone, coastal cities would be gone, and the oceans were dying.

On the first Earth Day in 1970, after over 25 years of global cooling, after 90 years of exponential growth in oil and coal use, after the population rose from 1.5 billion in 1880 to 3.7 billion in 1970, and a substantial increase in CO2 content, we were told that billions would die from starvation from a catastrophic ice age. How could they ever have predicted disastrous cooling if all the factors involved supposedly cause warming?

In 1989, the U.N. gave the same dire warnings about global warming that we heard in 1922, and we had only ten years left to solve the problem.

In 2008, ABC said Manhattan would be under water by 2015 because the ice caps would soon be gone.

In 2019, the U.N. again gives the same dire warnings of 1922 and 1989, and again, we have only a few years left to save the planet.

Why do media outlets and other Democrats say the science is settled when the dire predictions of the last 100 years have been 100% wrong? The answer is that they don't care about facts and they want to cut off debate to push an agenda.

Why are people who tell the truth that the climate is changing and has always changed cyclically and naturally called stupid, anti-science and deniers who should not be listened to? The answer is that we must be canceled and silenced because debate is not allowed when the leftists are pushing an agenda.

Why do we say carbon traps heat when temperatures continually fluctuate as they always have?

Why do we seek to bury and regulate CO2, which is a clear, innocuous, and plentiful non-pollutant gas that makes plants thrive? Why do we promote cars powered by batteries based on lithium, which is a very flammable pollutant, if we truly care about environmental damage? The answer is that facts don't matter when the left is pushing an agenda.

The left's solution to all real and imagined existential threats and crises is always to take away freedom, power, and money and transfer it to the very wealthy D.C. area, where they produce nothing. Democrats claim they care about income inequality, but every one of their policies increases the income inequality between the very wealthy D.C. area and the rest of the country.

Does anyone believe that the politicians and bureaucrats who continually lied to us about Obamacare can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we just give up our freedoms, our way of life, and trillions of dollars? Why would anyone be naïve enough to believe and continuously repeat that conspiracy theory? It appears that anyone who believes and repeats that has joined a cult and needs to be deprogrammed and canceled.

Shouldn't the Biden administration be required to justify its policies with scientific data before it destroys industries that provide thousands of products and employ, directly or indirectly, tens of millions of people? Should we ever base policies on easily manipulated and inaccurate computer models, or should they be based on scientific facts and data?

Higher energy prices will harm everyone, especially the poor, the middle class, and small businesses whom Democrats pretend to care about.

The policies of increasing prices, weakening America, and making us dependent again on other countries for our energy certainly make China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran very happy.

It would be much easier for me and other climate change truth-tellers to shut up, but we care about saving America for our children and grandchildren. It is no fun to be lied about by being called deniers, anti-science, and stupid.

The reason I sound like a broken record by repeating these facts is that the public is continuously indoctrinated with the talking points that the science is settled and given the false dire warnings that we have only a few years left to save the planet.

So when will supposed journalists do their jobs and ask questions and do research instead of essentially being puppets who repeat talking points? Shouldn't children be encouraged to ask questions and do research instead of being indoctrinated?

Image credit: Pixabay, public domain.