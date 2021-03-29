Who knew that our kids grew up watching such awful films?

Well, you learn something every day. I just learned that Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Cinderella are sending our kids bad messages.

This is from Disney:

Dumbo, Peter Pan, The Aristocats, Swiss Family Robinson, Lady and the Tramp and The Jungle Book are not accessible through kids’ profiles with the parental controls switched on. Disney has not removed the affected titles from its streaming platform, and users can still access the films through an adult profile. Each one starts with the content advisory that Disney added last fall. “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the content advisory reads. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove the content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

There's more. I guess Cinderella is bad too, according to a theater company in Minnesota. They say that the cast is too white. So are they going to shut down Roots because the cast is too black? or Amistad because there is no diversity in the ship?

When is this madness going to stop?

I think that what bothers the "wokes" is that Dumbo was a self-starter and did not rely on government to fly. As for Peter Pan, maybe the real issue is that the character never grew up or applied for Social Security. The Robinson Family must drive the "wokes" crazy especially since there is a dad and mom in the story. The Aristocats drive them crazy because there was no death tax when the rich lady died. The Lady and the Tramp is just too much because she is a lady rather than a lesbian.

When is this madness going to stop? I hope that soon because I plan to show our new grandson these movies, especially Dumbo.

