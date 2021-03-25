When you lose the Dallas Morning News...

The Dallas Morning News once supported Republicans, like Gov. Mitt Romney in 2002, and of course President George W. Bush, President George Bush and President Ronald Reagan. In 2016, it went for Hillary Clinton, and then in 2018 for Beto O'Rourke.

President Joe Biden’s administration, which promised a more humane and responsible immigration policy, seems to have been caught flat-footed by the massive surge of migrants from Central America to the United States, and has made a bad situation worse by issuing messages that are as clear as mud.

Administration officials have spent the last few days trying to send the belated message that the border is closed. But for weeks, those officials also emphasized that they were reversing the Trump administration’s border policies and would be more welcoming.

No wonder the border is in crisis. When the message is so muddled, people who are desperate to flee dangerous situations at home hold out hope that they will be allowed to enter if they simply show up at the border.