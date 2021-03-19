What weird contradiction will Anthony Fauci spin next?

Various questions remain, even a few months after the emergency use authorization of vaccines designed to target the enigma that is COVID-19.

Is the ultimate purpose of the non-FDA-approved vaccines to stop the spread of infection, or is it primarily to lessen the symptoms and severity of COVID-19? If viral spread is at least partially attributed to asymptomatic carriers, how will a lessening of symptoms via mass vaccination prevent further spread? And if a majority of those infected don't have symptoms, why should they take the vaccine? How is herd immunity achieved if the vaccines offered only lessens the symptoms? These are just a few of the questions that Dr. Fauci has thus far insufficiently addressed.

Thankfully, Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez is doing the job our compromised media are paid not to. (See here, with excellent audio commentary at the 27 minute mark.)

Fauci is a living, breathing barrage of circular reasoning and manufactured confusion. He is the Tasmanian devil of doublespeak, a tireless truth-spinner with a shameless capacity to contradict himself at every turn. His expertise in immunology pales in comparison to his mastery of duplicity. The scope and magnitude of his contradictory affirmations astound as Fauci continues to promote the same molecular tests he admitted are set to CT levels that produce the majority of false positives, which in turn are used to establish the perception that asymptomatic infection is the default catalyst for mass viral spread despite the fact that Fauci himself claimed that "in all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks" as recently as January of last year.

Masks were useless, but now they've been assigned miraculous powers by this dubious little sorcerer. Next thing, he will be changing his recommendation from 60 percent vaccination compliance to a figure closer to 100 percent worldwide...oh, wait, he already has.

Fauci is his name, and deception his game. His legacy will be fraught with fraud and shame.

Image via Flickr, Public Domain.