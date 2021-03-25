Vice-President Harris, Bill Clinton to discuss empowering women

Vice President Co-President Kamala Harris is slated to sit down with former Commander-in-Briefs Bill Clinton for a "one-on-one conversation" at a Clinton Foundation event this week. What will the half black, half-Indian Harris be discussing with the First Black President you ask? Why, how best to go about "empowering women and girls,” of course.

Christopher Cadelago, a reporter for Politico, recently broke the preposterous news on Twitter. Cadelago noted that a press release touting the remarkable event, held in conjunction with the Clinton Global Initiative University, has on its Friday afternoon schedule "[a] one-on-one conversation with President Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world." There are quite a few women who have had one-on-one “meetings” with Clinton over the years, though I doubt most of them would call the encounters “empowering.” Harris, however, might beg to differ.

The preposterous has been made routine in recent years. It is now very difficult to discern actual news from satire. Legacy media outlets have become nothing more than fake news sites, while The Babylon Bee’s posts seem all too real.

We see nations such as Eritrea and Iran sitting on the U.N.’s Human Rights Council and its Commission on the Status of Women. Will the Biden administration soon engage in talks with North Korea and Venezuela on best practices for food production and hunger avoidance?

It is an increasingly bizarro world in which we live. State that there were anomalies and inconsistencies in the 2020 American presidential election? You will almost certainly get tossed off of social media. State that the perpetrator of the heinous Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting was a “white Christian terrorist”-- despite the fact that he is a Syrian Muslim who shot and killed 10 white people? No problem, doesn’t violate Twitter’s “misinformation” policy! Just because the statement is a flat lie-- on all counts-- doesn’t render it “misinformation.” Remember, only facts that contradict leftist’s agenda can be deemed “misinformation.” Only notions that question their narrative can be rightly called “conspiracy theories.”

The vital question should not be how we empower women or girls, men or boys, Blacks or whites, gays or straights. The vital question should be how we empower the United States and all of her citizens going forward. At this point, the answer should be obvious.

Trump 2024.

