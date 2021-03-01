Trump defines ‘Trumpism’

Trump gave one of his stem-winding speeches Sunday afternoon at CPAC, talking to a wildly enthusiastic audience for over an hour and a half. One of the most important points he made is that he has no intention of splitting off from the Republican Party, which will bring certain defeat in coming elections. Instead, he articulated “Trumpism,” a set of principles that should set the tone for the Republican Party in coming years – at least, if Republicans actually want to win.

Since the disastrous election outcome, many people have been agitating for a new party – a MAGA party. Trump, however, is a pragmatist. For him, the Republican brand is still good and shouldn’t be jettisoned:

We’re not starting new parties. They kept saying, “He’s going to start a brand-new party.” We have the Republican Party it’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, fake news. No. Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we’re not interested in that.

However, while Trump still supports the Republican Party, he made clear that it’s going to be governed by a set of strong governing principles that are coming to be known as “Trumpism.” Trump noted that he didn’t coin the phrase, but he clearly likes it. He spent almost twenty minutes defining its essence. Future political candidates would do well to take note of the overarching principles:

I’m hearing that term [“Trumpism”] more and more. I didn’t come up with it, but what it means is great deals, great trade deals, great ones, not deals where we give away everything, our jobs, money. [snip] It means low taxes and eliminating job killing regulations, Trumpism. It means strong borders, but people coming into our country based on a system of merit. So, they come in and they can help us as opposed to coming here and not being good for us, including criminals, of which there are many, it means no riots in the streets. It means law enforcement. It means very strong protection for the Second Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms. It means support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years. [snip] And it means a strong military and taking care of our vets.... [snip] The mission of our movement and of the Republican Party must be to create a future of good jobs, strong family, safe communities, a vibrant culture, and a great nation for all Americans. [snip] We take great pride in our country. We teach the truth about history. We celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions. We honor George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and all national heroes. And of course, we respect our great American flag. [snip] We believe in patriotic education and strongly oppose the radical indoctrination of Americans youth. It’s horrible. We are committed to defending innocent life and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our Founders and our founding. We have raised free thought, we stand up to political correctness, and we reject left-wing lunacy. And in particular, we reject cancel culture. We know that the rule of law is the ultimate safeguard. And we affirm that the Constitution means exactly what it says, as written, as written. [snip] We believe in law and order and we believe that the men and women of law enforcement are heroes who truly deserve our absolute support. We don’t defund the police. [snip] We believe in standing up to China, shutting down outsourcing, bringing back our factories and supply chains, and ensuring that America, not China dominates, the future of the world. [snip] Companies that leave America to create jobs in China and other countries that have ripped us off for years, should not be rewarded. They should be tariffed, fined, and punished. [snip] These are the convictions that define our movement today and must define the Republican Party in the years ahead. Very simple. It’s really quite simple, isn’t it? [snip] We must pass comprehensive election reforms and we must do it now. [snip] Now more than ever is the time for tough, strong, and energetic Republican leaders who have spines of steel. We need strong leadership. We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to Democrats, the media and the radicals who want to turn America into a socialist country. Instead of attacking me and more importantly, the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending your energy and opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the Democrats.

Trump just spelled out what he spent the four years of his presidency trying to do, and what all Republican candidates should be demanding. It’s a winning agenda (in fact, it’s an agenda that won…but whatever). As more Americans suffer Biden’s depredations, more Republicans should be hollering these principles and promises from the treetops.

IMAGE: Trump’s speech at CPAC. YouTube screengrab.