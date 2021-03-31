Today’s journalists are often little more than left-wing thugs

One of the more interesting things about 2021 is seeing which well-known left-wing people are true civil libertarians – that is, they actually believe in the Constitution, although they still have a very different vision for America than conservatives do. The two most surprising ones (for me, at least) are Naomi Wolf and Glenn Greenwald. Both of them have been staunch leftists from the get-go, but both are deeply concerned by the constitutional breakdowns we’re seeing in America. That’s why, if you’re going to read one article today that isn’t already on American Thinker’s site, I recommend Glenn Greenwald’s look at how major media companies aggressively target ordinary people.

To the extent media types thought of themselves as knights on white horses, they used to see their role as attacking the powerful while protecting and defending the little guy. Indeed, as old Hollywood movies showed to the point of cliche, journalists came from the “little guy,” blue collar class.

Old-time reporters were scrappy, working-class men and women who used their bully pulpit to inveigh against wealth and power. They were patriots, but they felt that their job was to keep a gimlet eye on the government to ensure that the Constitution and laws of the United States applied to all.

Today, journalists are graduates of pricey schools. They’re not scrappy, working-class people. Instead, they’re whiny, entitled, privileged, and anti-American. They believe that their bully pulpit is to be used to advance a neo-socialist ideology that puts their rarefied, college-educated middleclass cohorts in charge of America for the good of all the little black and brown people and the punishment of all those blue collar white people who still think they’re entitled to a piece of the American pie.

Glenn Greenwald has written an epic and scathing takedown of these spoiled, vindictive leftist journalists. He makes an important point, which is that they routinely attack ordinary people who don’t align with their political views, and then, when those ordinary people fight back, these journalism school graduates use that same bully pulpit to play the victim card.

Greenwald’s starting point is that USA Today, a widely-circulated piece of birdcage liner, wrote an article about how those arrested because of their presence at the Capitol on January 6 were trying to use crowdfunding to pay their legal fees.

It’s worth reminding everyone at this point that one of the most important parts of our criminal justice system is the belief that everyone, even those whom others think are manifestly guilty, are entitled to have a good legal defense. No one should ever have to stand in a courtroom and face the might of the government (which basically owns judge, jury, and executioner) without a friend at his side.

That, however, is not how the young Leninists at USA Today feel. The paper published wrote what Greenwald characterizes as a “heavily promoted” and “repellent article” about these crowd-sourcing efforts. To the authors, it was disgusting that these people even tried to defend themselves.

The article boasted that GoFundMe routinely blocked these fundraising efforts once it was made aware of them. It then patted itself on the back for having brought to PayPal’s attention some small-dollar fundraising that PayPal promptly blocked. Both USA Today and PayPal should be deeply ashamed of themselves, rather than smug because what they’re doing is Soviet in nature.

That story, though, is the tip of the iceberg. Greenwald has example after example of “journalists” attacking ordinary people, often completely out of the blue, and then crying like babies when called out. I can’t help but think of the way in which the worst dictators – the ones who routinely torture and murder their people – are always the most cowardly when it comes to their own capture, interrogation, and demise. Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s chief enforcer, easily comes to mind.

As with all of Greenwald’s analyses and exposes, this essay about the American media’s bullying tactics is long but worth the time. Greenwald’s hostility to Israel will always rub me the wrong way, and I disagree with him on lots of other issues, but he is a stalwart defender of civil liberties and what he writes on those subjects always deserves an audience.

