There's a reason states are still locked down

Remember how about a year ago they told us to sit tight for a few weeks so that hospitals wouldn't be overrun and then we'd be back to normal? Heck, we even had a vaccine within eight months (thank you, President Trump, for Operation Warp Speed).

Yet here we are, a year in, and they still resist re-opening. Why? Because they crave the control and power they have over their "subjects."

Vote every single one of the Lockdown Politicians out next chance you get.

Josh Kantrow is a cyber-security attorney who lives in Chicago, among many politicians who are Lockdown Enthusiasts.