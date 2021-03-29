The robots are coming for bad public school teachers: Is the American educational system ready?

According to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute, which first appeared in late 2017, 800 million workers across the world could lose their jobs to robots, including one-third of the workforce in the United States. And while the report says that those who operate machines and "food workers" will suffer most, robots or automation, the report claims, will displace its share of mortgage brokers, paralegals, accountants and back-office workers.

CBS's 60 Minutes last night had a segment on the future of robotics, showing the technology's rapid advances.

By 2030, if the experts are correct, anywhere from 39 million to 73 million jobs in the U.S. may be lost due to the robots. If we consider just one trend of the digital decade, the decentralization of finance, what is called De-Fi, or financial transactions executed on the block chain, intermediaries such as bankers, lawyers, mortgage brokers etc. will not be necessary to affect transactions that can be done transparently and within minutes in the digital universe.

In a July 2020 study by MIT professor Daron Acemoglu and Boston University professor Pascual Restrepo, Ph.D., called "Robots and Jobs: Evidence from the U.S. Labor Markets," they calculated the following: "...for every robot added per 1,000 workers in the U.S., wages decline by 0.42% and the employment-to-population ratio goes down by 0.2 percentage points-to date, this means the loss of about 400,000 jobs."

The professors examined 19 industries and determined that "adding one robot reduces employment nationwide by 3.3 workers.” And while workers without a college degree will be harder hit than those with a college degree, (at this point industrial robots are displacing workers at a far greater rate than other industries) the authors explain that at this point in America, there are relatively few robots affecting the U.S. economy today, but that will change dramatically by 2025, when they expect "5.25 more robots per thousand workers in the U.S. workforce."

So where does this leave the American educational system? There are no easy answers. What we hear from Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and education experts is that students should take a lot of math and science courses and learn coding. That is all good and well, but that is not enough. Not everyone will develop elite technical skills.

Michael Chui, partner at the Mckinsey Global Institute summed up the issue well when he said: "I don't think there's a way we can accurately say what skills and competencies students will need 15 years from now."

Here is what we can do well. We can ask the question, what made America one of the greatest countries in the world economically? The answer is: American ingenuity. Ingenuity creates new jobs. It is part of the cycle of creative destruction. Kevin Baker’s book: “American the Ingenious: How a Nation of Dreamers, Immigrants, and Tinkerers Change the World,” is a good place to start.

Baker explains that “As more people access the internet and as more brains 'come online,’ I don’t see how both in this country and globally we are not going to be more innovative.”

And what is education if it is anything, it is the passing on of those principles that made a culture or a nation great in the first place.

Future generations will need to understand now more than ever what makes innovation possible. Three things stand out and are mentioned in Baker’s book: (1) a culture of freedom; (2) government policies that support and encourage innovation; (3) fostering teamwork and cooperation among those with like-minded interests.

What we are talking about here is entrepreneurial education, which importantly includes teaching students from as early as kindergarten the universal principles of success, qualities necessary to innovate.

Here are five every student should be taught starting in kindergarten.

1. The importance of delayed gratification

2. The Power of Persistence

3. The Power of Hard Work

4. The importance of developing communities of shared interests

5. Setting concrete measurable goals with timelines for reaching them

It's one solution, and hopefully, one of many.