The Pentagon sees its mission as social justice, not America’s defense

The American military, which gets 53% of the federal budget left over after it’s done paying for mandatory entitlement programs, exists for one reason and one reason only: To defend America from foreign enemies. If it can’t do that, we may as well get rid of it. The Pentagon, however, doesn’t seem interested in buffing up its only (not its primary, its only) responsibility. Instead, the hard left careerists who work there see it as a vehicle for social justice experiments. In service to this fetish, the military is once again going all-in on transgenderism.

If you’re like me, you believe that people who call themselves “transgender,” have the misfortune to suffer from a mental illness called body dysphoria; that is, their brains are no longer aligned with their bodies. The best-known example of this is anorexia, which sees perfectly normal people believe that they are morbidly obese, a belief so powerful that they will starve themselves to death.

Alternatively, I have long entertained the possibility that, perhaps due to long-time maternal use of The Pill before pregnancy, people who feel ill at ease with their biological sex had improper hormonal development in utero. The appropriate treatment, of course, would be to give them hormones aligned with their genetic makeup but that would be too normal and logical.

Regardless transgenderism’s real cause (mental illness or easily treatable hormonal imbalances), modern American leftism has opted for a different approach: It pretends that people can magically change gender (meaning that a person of one sex can embrace cheap, 1950’s era stereotypes of the opposite sex). Then, “to give artistic verisimilitude to an otherwise bald and unconvincing narrative,” leftists encourage these poor deluded souls to have horribly mutilating surgery and ingest dangerous chemicals that leave them sterile and expose them to unnecessary lifetime risks of cancer and heart disease. (And remember, please, there’s no science behind any of this.)

And at the end of the day, it’s all for nothing. Transgender people, whose deep unhappiness is manifested in their desire to escape their bodies, are deeply depressed. The commonly used statistic is that they have a 40% chance of attempting suicide.

Transgender activists claim that the numbers are better if every person and every institution supports them, which I’m sure is true, but it’s also unrealistic in the real world. After all, even in Sweden, the most accepting country in the world when it comes to transgender people, those who have had surgery and taken hormones…still have an exceptionally high suicide risk.

Those numbers aren’t surprising. Post-surgery, the person still has the same issues, plus all the terrible problems associated with the surgery and hormones. Incidentally, the costs are high too and can run to more than $71,000 to create the illusion that a man is a woman and up to $60,000 to create the illusion that a woman is a man.

In sum, people who identify as transgender have serious mental health problems and, even if they go through the extremely costly process of surgery and hormones, their physical and mental well-being are poor. These people are not good candidates for an entity the sole purpose of which is to fight wars, and that is true whether they’re frontline or back-office people.

So why is the Pentagon reinstating the Obama-era rules (that Trump did away with) regarding so-called transgender troops?

The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

Summed up, going forward, our military will not only allow openly transgender people to serve, but it will also impose on taxpayers the costs of their surgery and hormone treatments. For transgender people without any insurance to cover those costs, if they can hack basic training, a two-year enlistment may well be worth it.

I don’t even think the Chinese are laughing at us at this point. Instead, they’re reconsidering whether they’re wrong that there is no God because only a God who loves the Chinese would allow Americans to self-destruct in this way.

