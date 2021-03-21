The mainstream media’s anti-White racism is escalating

As Obama’s national profile began to rise in 2007, the media characterized anyone who supported him as “racist.” When Trump’s national profile began to rise in 2015, the media characterized him as a White supremacist and indicated that his followers must be too. As of January 7, 2021, though, that suggestion was deemed too mild. This year, every White person, unless he or she makes complete obeisance to the racist “anti-racism” movement, is presumptively a “White supremacist.” Because “White supremacists” are, by definition evil, this media mania is potentially painting a target on the back of every White person in America.

Lest you think I’m exaggerating about the escalating use of the claims about White supremacy, I used Bing’s date search feature to track the term’s increasing prevalence during the same time period (January 1 through March 21) in

2016, which was the last year of Obama’s presidency;

2019, which was the last year before the world went crazy;

2020, which was the beginning of the election year; and

2021, which marks the left’s efforts to silence all opposition.

Just watch the numbers climb:

Put another way,

In 2019, there was a 178% increase in references to White supremacy over references in 2016 over the same two-and-a-half-month period.

From 2019 to 2020, there was another 236% increase.

The real escalation happened when comparing the first two-and-a-half months of 2020 to that same time period in 2021. This time, there was a 588% increase in the use of the phrase “White supremacy.”

Overall, the phrase’s use escalated a staggering 6,360% in just five years. To make sense of that, you must imagine that Nazis are marching down every American street.

But of course, we know that’s not true. What’s really accelerated is the amount of racial invective directed against Whites, with the preferred phrase for the so-called “anti-racists” to be…you guessed it: White supremacist.

What’s driving the trend is a race-obsessed mainstream media. Here’s another short video with just a sample of the top news stories from Google on March 21 when using the phrase “White supremacy”:

And this is where I’m going to bow out of writing and hand you over to a Paul Joseph Watson video on the subject. As always, he throws in a few swear words but he drills down into the important facts – and the really important fact is that the media is pushing a very dangerous narrative.

The media’s racial obsession is a way to maintain the Democrats’ political power, by silencing the opposition, and to drive ratings. Eventually, though, the real-world consequences are going to be disastrous.

If our children are consistently told that Whites are not just racist, but akin to the KKK or even Nazis, the means that waging war against them is within the pale of moral behavior. I am deeply concerned that the media will incite someone – or a group of someones – to take up arms in the imaginary war against “White supremacists” and start targeting people based upon their skin color.