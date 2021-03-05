The Democrats’ cancel culture is escalating fast

When someone first does something he knows is wrong, he does it carefully, under the radar, because he fears getting caught. If there are no consequences, he repeats the act, without guilt – and if he’s actually feted for his wrongdoing, he will soon act with complete impunity. That’s what we’re seeing when it comes to Democrats erasing everything they dislike – and what they most dislike is America and any opposition to their beliefs. This week, Democrats brazenly canceled Dr. Seuss, Trump’s CPAC speech, and the Mallard Fillmore cartoon strip. In their own minds, they are unstoppable.

This week opened with the left’s war on Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. Overnight, the children’s author who dedicated decades of his career to fighting racism is being denounced as an arch-racist. It’s true that, in the 1940s, Geisel reflected the prejudices of that era’s Democrats. However, by 1961, Geisel was writing The Sneetches, which pushed the classic liberal doctrine that racism is bad because we are all equal, regardless of superficial physical differences.

Tucker Carlson argues compellingly that today’s Democrats aren’t canceling Seuss because some of his early works traded in racist stereotypes. Instead, he says, they’re canceling him because he insisted that race does not determine who we are. Carlson’s probably right. That colorblind view of the world is anathema to today’s leftists. If you don’t believe that, just look at this little piece of racial propaganda from the Cartoon Network.

The Black cartoon character cannot be seen, first, as an individual. Instead, she must first be seen as a racial emblem. Likewise, the White character is defined first by the wrongs she’s impliedly done to Blacks.

Dr. Seuss, who would have been appalled by this racial obsession, must go. Sure, they’re starting with just six books now, but he’s got the infamous “asterisk” by his name, which will continue to devalue his standing. Seuss is in the way, not of progress, but of the Democrats’ regression to their racist roots.

The latest leftist corporation to jump on this bandwagon is eBay, which announced that it is “currently sweeping our marketplace” to remove the now-verboten six Dr. Seuss books. When Big Tech turns against you, you cannot exist either in digital format or old-fashioned paper.

That’s only six books. So what?

Well, what about an entire speech by the former President of the United States? That should be a big deal.

On Sunday, Trump delivered a rousing speech at CPAC. During the course of that speech, he lambasted Biden’s administration, castigated quislings in the Republican party, defined core conservative values, and challenged the election. It was probably that last thing that drove YouTube to delete every single upload of his speech:

YouTube took down videos from mainstream outlets including the U.K. Independent which had over one million views as well as Fox, Fox Business, ABC News and the U.K. Sun. A search of YouTube that earlier this week showed several channels with archived live streams of the speech now shows all archived live streams have been taken down.

This is censorship pure and simple. If YouTube were one little outlet, it wouldn’t matter but it’s not. In 2018, YouTube hosted 90% of the videos online. It’s the first place most people go when looking for a video. Sadly, even conservative outlets such as Fox continue to post videos there, rather than on Rumble (which has a very nice interface).

It’s not just the online sites that are erasing anything challenging the Democrat-leftist worldview. On Thursday, Gannett, a newspaper holding company that owns USA Today, as well as 25 other newspapers across America, abruptly canceled Mallard Fillmore, a popular comic strip that – contrary to all other comic strips in America – has a right-of-center viewpoint. Bruce Tinsley, the strip’s creator, apparently offended Gannett’s corporate sensibilities when he used his strip to criticize Biden and transgenderism:

The first cartoon depicts Biden musing, “For too long segregation sullied women’s sports…They were restricted to women! Thank goodness those dark days are over.” The second has Biden saying, “I hear what you, the American people, want me to do…kill fossil fuel jobs…devalue Americans’ labor…and help more transgender athletes beat the *@!# out of biological females.”

It’s true that none of the above examples involve government censorship. However, all of them involve a network of vast communication companies that control the access that most Americans have to information. Once they drop a person, product, or idea, that which they’ve dropped no longer exists. Conservative actions and ideas, as well as traditional (and good) American values, are systematically being erased.

Jay Valentine explains that these tech entities are working on what’s now-antiquated technology and gain their power from their scale. We are, he says, on the verge of explosive new technologies. All I can say is that those technologies had better start soon before the Democrat lockdown on ideas is so complete that they can’t start at all.

IMAGE: Dr. Seuss books canceled. YouTube screengrab.