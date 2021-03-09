The Deep State's victory could be temporary

Donald Trump forced its hand; the Deep State had to cheat to win. And this was not the sort of cheating we have grown accustomed to, like the relatively modest cheating in Illinois and Texas that got Kennedy "elected" in 1960. No, this was brazen cheating on a spectacular scale.

The Deep State went all in this time. The results of an honest recount will astonish the world. If we get an honest one, I predict that it will reveal that Trump actually got close to 80 million votes and Biden got around 64 million. That's a landslide in anybody's book, which means that 2020 was a turning point election, a turning point in American politics. Donald Trump, the avowed enemy of the Deep State, won a great victory, a victory that threatened the Deep State's hold on power.

I readily admit that these numbers are the result of a back-of-the-envelope calculation by yours truly, admittedly no math wizard, but I ask you to record and remember these numbers anyway. If and when we get a real recount, hold me accountable for them, please.

These numbers were not generated on a supercomputer (I don't have access to one, and I don't know how to operate one, either), but when you consider the grossly inflated numbers of deaths from the Wuhan flu the computer models predicted or the yearly failure of the computer models predicting the end of snow and the melting away of polar ice, how these numbers were generated might actually be in their favor.

If the American experiment is going to survive the Deep State's plans to put an end to it, we are simply going to have to have an honest recount. There is no guarantee we will get one. An honest recount is unlikely, but the law does make it possible.

By law, ballots must be kept for 22 months. Why that number? It is 24 months from federal election to federal election. Ballots must be preserved until just before the next federal election so that voters can know prior to the next election about any fraud that is discovered in the meantime.

After 22 months, the evidence can be disposed of legally, and the opportunity to know the truth about the 2020 election — and an opportunity to know what is really going on in American politics — will be lost.

Robert Curry serves on the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute. He is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.