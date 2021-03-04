Texas, Mississippi, and the free states

The governors of Texas and Mississippi recently joined those of Florida and South Dakota in releasing their citizens from unconstitutional tyranny by "allowing" businesses to fully reopen and removing mask mandates for individuals.

This prompted President Biden to lambast the governors for engaging in "Neanderthal thinking." Yes, that's how far we have fallen, how far we have traveled down the road to dependence, degeneracy...and Gomorrah. Democrats now feel comfortable characterizing rulers "permitting" the people to go to work, feed their families, and breathe freely as reactionary. Incredibly, so-called "Progressives" now see freedom as the product of "Neanderthal thinking" — and their opponents as sub-human.

So say it loud, and let it ring: Democrats are once again the party of slavery.

Good for Texas, Mississippi, Florida, and South Dakota. The rest of us, of all races, need a Second Emancipation Proclamation.

Graphic credit: Stefan Scheer, CC BY-2.5 license.