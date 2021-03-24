So the FBI knew all about the Colorado shooter ...

What, exactly, are the taxpayers paying for in the highly politicized and loaded-for-money wokester FBI these days?

The recent mass-shooting out of Colorado, from a murder-spewing freak they knew about, would suggest nothing. While they were out there busy looking for 'white supremacists' this admitted refugee from Syria was making plans to kill.

And he's not the first. Here's the ever-extending list of these known-wolf spray-shooters, from The Last Refuge / Conservative Treehouse:

The FBI knew in advance the Pulse Nightclub shooter (Omar Mateen) and were tipped off by the local sheriff. The FBI knew in advance the San Bernardino Terrorists (Tashfeen Malik). The FBI knew in advance the Boston Marathon Bombers (the Tsarnaev brothers) tipped off by Russians. The FBI knew in advance the Garland, Texas, shooters (Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi). The FBI knew in advance of the Parkland High School shooter (Nikolas Cruz). The FBI knew in advance of the Fort Hood shooter (Nidal Hasan); and now the FBI knew in advance of Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa. Those are just off-the-top of my head… Anyone notice a pattern?

Two points leap to mind on this:

One, the FBI has gotten fairly ineffective since it has grown wokester-politicized, ignoring Antifa and its depredations as non-existent, putting tremendous resources into busting Trump officials on process crimes, violating the law on surveillance of such Trumpsters, focusing its on hunting down 'white supremacists' and now targeting pro-Trump conservatives as national security threats in the wake of the Jan. 6 failed crowd-control incident at the Capitol, which involved no participants with firearms. Yes, there were a few plotters who planned and ignited the incident, and they have been and should be duly busted and thrown into jail. Nobody's arguing with that, but it's indisputable that these losers were awfully easy to find, what with the videos and selfies they took. No glory in catching those clowns. But the FBI's broad focus now on anyone who was simply attending the Jan. 6 rally for President Trump is KGB-class stuff. That would be the same KGB (or whatever the hell they are called now) that allowed Chechen mass terror attacks to go on across Russia because they were so preoccupied with persecuting journalists, poisoning dissidents, and busting the zero-talent "singers" of Pussy Riot.

It's scary to see that kind of thing going on here, too.

The Treehouse has a revolting picture of 12 people wearing FBI vests "taking a knee" presumably to the American flag, apparently to demonstrate their superceding loyalty to washed-up football player Colin Kaepernick, and the wokester Black Lives Matter rioters.

According to Sundance:

A reminder…. 50 FBI agents were enlisted within the Trump-Russia investigation to push a narrative. 13 FBI agents were dispatched to Talladega speedway to investigate a garage pull-down rope and push a narrative. Thousands of FBI hours have been spent investigating the January 6th Washington DC protest… and once again another terrorist carries out a mass shooting where the FBI knew the suspect in advance.

Two, the politicization of the bureau seems to be going hand in hand with the increased money and personnel being larded onto the bureau.

The FBI's annual budget as of 2020 stands at more than $9.3 billion, with 35,500 personnel, about a third of whom are Special Agents. That's double of what it was in 2004, the last year of President Bush's first term, when the budget ran at $4.6 billion, and the agency employed about 30,000 people. The bureau is an old agency, dating from 1908, and not since the 1940-1950 period, according to this Congressional Research Service report, has it proportionally risen so sharply as it has in this most recent period, although there were some spikes in the Reagan and post-911 periods, too.

Presumably, the added outlays (most of which apparently went for cybersecurity and intelligence/counterintelligence) would bring more in added value to the taxpayer, as would the high amount it spends of gun-purchase background checks. Perhaps so on the counterintelligence and cybersecurity fronts (some great busts of Chicom spies in recent years, gotta give them that). But on the serious violent crime front, which ranks low on funding priorities, according to this report here, they have not. The gun-purchase checks section has had some failures, too. Detecting this kind of crime seems like a low-prestige backwater for the worst-performing agents or something, high resources have not apparently been going in to this kind of high-impact crime from these kinds of miserable losers. Yet they have enough to know about these people and they certainly did about this one in Colorado.

It yielded nothing. Now there's another round of them plotting the next copycat attacks and the evil cycle will continue. Which ones will be missed on the next murder spree? It's creepy to think about, because this agency is being paid to stop these creeps and it apparently doesn't have the will, or possibly, the tools, to stop them. If they need more legal tools, it's up for them to ask for them of Congress. Otherwise, there seems to be a great fail going on, a waste of money. Seems that if more resources can go into finding and stopping spray shooters, maybe they can take it out of the political budget. The prevalence of spray-shooters ought to leave the FBI no time for political persecutions that benefit only Democrats. They need focus now on real threats and be on the hot seat if they don't.

Image: Cliff, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0