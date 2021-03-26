So Republicans are 'complicit in these shootings'?

Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is blaming Republicans for the two mass shootings in recent days, as if to suggest that only Democrats and their gun-grabbing agenda can save us from such attacks.

Here's the Breitbart story:

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Tuesday on CNN's "OutFront" that Republican lawmakers were "complicit" in all the mass shootings that take place in the United States, given their opposition to gun legislation. Blumenthal said, "In Boulder, that shooter is a deeply disturbed man who became a mass killer because he had an assault weapon that can kill people with the efficiency and speed meant for the battlefield. So guns make all these problems more fatally and deadly, especially for domestic violence victims who then can be killed, five times more likely to be killed in those situations. That's why we need to make sure we adopt these common-sense measures."

Republicans? Really?

Maybe we should say Democrats are complicit in these deaths:

Every death caused by an illegal alien when we have open borders and tie ICE's hands and other law enforcement from enforcing the laws of that border.

All the deaths of kids at the hands of cartels, drug-smugglers, human-smugglers, gang members, and sex traffickers because of Joe Biden's and other Democrats' immigration policies. I haven't heard Blumenthal and other Democrats worry about these deaths.

The people who died because then-president Obama and his wingman, Attorney General Eric Holder, lost track of guns in their Fast and Furious sting operation, which left guns in the hands of cartels. Why did they illegally hide the information of it from Congress for years?

Every death in large Democrat cities that was caused by soft on crime policies and the continued release of known criminals. Getting rid of cash bail, a Democrat hobbyhorse, is brilliant.

The deaths of people in Democrat cities at the hands of criminals because these Democrats tied the police's hands and cut police funding, all to appease violent protests by radical leftists who are clearly domestic terrorists.

All the deaths caused by Iran's now dead Revolutionary Guards chief, Qassem Soleimani, since Biden and others said how dangerous it was when Trump took him out.

All the people who died because Obama/Biden refused to enforce the red line in Syria and trusted Russian president Vladimir Putin to monitor Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's weapons. Isn't that like having a fox guard a henhouse?

Every death from terrorism and drug overdoses because Obama dictatorially ordered the Justice Department to stop a years-long investigation into a billion-dollar drug-running operation by Lebanese terrorist group Hezb'allah. How dangerous is it to appease a terror group that pledges death to Israel and death to America?

How many deaths were caused because Obama/Biden gave the Iranian tyrants billions of dollars, Obama called ISIS the J.V. team, and because this same administration pulled all the troops out of Iraq?

All the deaths caused by suicide and drug overdoses because of the extensive lockdowns, especially of schools and children's organized sports.

All the deaths at nursing homes because Democrat governors ordered them to take COVID patients in. New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and three other Democrat governors might as well have sent in people with loaded guns to kill the vulnerable residents, yet we haven't heard a word about those deaths from Blumenthal, or Sen. Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Sen. Dick Durbin, and all the others wanting to limit the Second Amendment.

Through March 22, 116 people have been murdered in Chicago, which has very strict gun laws and no gun shops. Yet Blumenthal, Schumer, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden, Harris, and others haven't made any comments as far as I can tell. The flags haven't flown at half-mast. We don't see the names, ages, and races of those who are killed or the information about the people doing the killings. The majority of the victims are black, and the majority of the murderers are black, as they are every year in Chicago, so these deaths don't matter to Democrats because they don't fit the agenda.

The statistics in 2020 were the second worst in two decades, but somehow the media and other Democrats had little interest.

In Chicago, 116 people have been killed this year. That is 17 more than 2020. According to the Chicago Tribune:

The number of homicides and shootings in Chicago spiked dramatically in 2020, ending with more bloodshed than in all but one year in more than two decades, statistics released by police on Friday revealed. After three years of falling homicide totals, 2020 ended with 769 homicides — 274 more than the previous year and the most since the 784 homicides in 2016. The latest shooting victim figures told the same story, with the year ending with 4,033 shooting victims compared with 2,598 the year before.

And in Houston, there's this news, too. And this.

Houston had many fewer murders than Chicago in 2020, 400 vs 769. They had 48% fewer murders with a population that is only 15% less.

What is amazing is that Houston has 1,500 places where you can buy guns, and Chicago supposedly has zero. So gun availability is certainly not the problem.

How many gun shops in Houston? According to Reuters:

The 1,500 figure came from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Their number includes all places where guns are sold in the area — discount stores, etc.

How many millions of people in underdeveloped countries throughout the world have died prematurely because radical leftists tell them not to use oil and coal?

Something we have not seen in Biden's press conference is any question asking him for justification to destroy the oil and coal industry because supposed journalists don't really care any more than they care about all the people being murdered in Chicago.

It is pathetic that Democrat policies are called progressive when everything they are proposing leads to more government control and that will lead to economic and societal collapse. Democrats pretend they want to unite the country when their policies and actions seek to divide us and to destroy or cancel anyone who disagrees with them. The swamp is very deep.

Image: Aldon Hynes via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.