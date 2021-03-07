Since when does big government spending 'alleviate poverty'?

Now, at least RedState has noticed there's a problem. They ran this :

"Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency"

WaPo Puts Out Full-On Biden Propaganda Tweet That Just Might Blow Your Mind

WaPo Puts Out Full-On Biden Propaganda Tweet That Just Might Blow Your Mind

WaPo Puts Out Full-On Biden Propaganda Tweet That Just Might Blow Your Mind

It reminds me of people thinking President Obama in his day had a stash of funds to shower them with.

It's as if all money is their personal money, instead of taxpayer money.

Trump's policies gave the U.S. a record low poverty rate in 2019, record low unemployment rates and rising incomes. This is just a Band-Aid, and unlike Trump's achievements, it will end as soon as the money does.

Trump wanted to give people of all races and all education levels the opportunity to enjoy capitalism and the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

And most journalists sought to destroy Trump every day.

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats continue the tradition of using taxpayer money to encourage people to stay poor and dependent on government.

Biden is destroying jobs and the private sector as fast as he can while increasing the power of the greedy politicians and bureaucrats.

And most journalists cheer.