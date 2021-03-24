Rep. Ilhan Omar and Meena Harris emerge with egg all over their faces after jump to judgment in Colorado shooting

Bigots always judge a racial group by its "least worthy members," to borrow a phrase from Eric Hoffer.

And only fools make assumptions, which as the saying goes, "makes an ass of -u and -me."

Which brings us to Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Ever on the lookout for the means of whipping up racial hysteria, Omar blamed the mass shooting in Colorado on skin color -- white skin color -- as is her obsession, claiming a perpetrator's whiteness, rather than mental illness, or some kind of issue, was responsible for the mass shooting.

Here's her charming tweet (hat tip: The Federalist, and Instapundit):

Get rid of whiteness, see, and voila, paradise follows. Such is the moral pinheadery of Omar.

She wasn't the only one. Remember the zero-talent, child-of-privilege-and-influence niece of Kamala Harris, Meena Harris? The one who got a string of high level tech jobs with no noticible impact, annoyed the government of India, gadded about on Instagram apparently as her principle lifework, and attempted to cash in on Kamala Harris's newfound name and fame? I wrote about her here.

She too leaped to judgment about the Colorado shooter, yelling as Omar did, that it's all about white men and she's got a new grievance, or is morally superior or something because of it.

Here's her embarrassing tweet (Hat tip: Instapundit)

Great to see so many powerful political elites actively rooting for the US to devolve into sectarian ethnic conflict, irrespective of whatever facts happen to be available pic.twitter.com/Xh3xUECVfy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 24, 2021

After that, the scion of privilege deleted her tweet and explained herself away with a racist non-apology, claiming that most spray shooters were white men, which is demonstrably false -- see this link here.

Kamala Harris' niece deletes tweet after backlash for assuming Boulder gunman was white

Turns out the shooter was not the dangerous white male of Omar's and Harris's fevered minds.

The miserable creep was a Middle Eastern-origin man, a Muslim, a refugee admitted to the states at a young age from some Middle Eastern region hellhole no one wants to go to, and a raving Trump-hater. He had more in common with Omar, in fact, than all the white males she blamed for the shooting.

Now Omar looks like a boob, because reality has hit her in the face like a wet mop. Nice try, bozo.

Omar's outrage was fake, a cover for her real obsession, which was how to make as much money and win as much power for herself as she can on racial grievance-mongering. Now she stands as a total race-obsessed fraud, one with egg all over her face, deservedly seeing some comeuppance. One hopes that in Congress, they bring this up any time she tries to capitalize for herself on race.

The problem with attributing shootings to race is that the narrative is false, and not just false, but something that never holds. Spray shooting is a specific thing that some disturbed people are inclined to do, and the shooter's family specifically stated that he seemed mentally ill to them, paranoid, in fact, which might explain the awful deed he did as the investigation winds through. He was out of his mind, and being crazed in that manner is not specific to any race. I'd be curious in fact about how much marijuana he ingested as a young man in free-pot Colorado, given that marijuana is a known trigger of schizophrenia, particularly in vulnerable young men, according to an Oxford study, and paranoia is a frequent feature of schizophrenia. We know the sicko who shot up the Aurora theatre several years back was a bigtime consumer of marijuana, as was the human-garbage in Arizona who shot Rep. Gabby Gifford and killed others, and that might just be an avenue for intelligent inquiry, given the actual pattern of activity seen.

But race .... is just racist. That's Omar. That's Meena. The only thing they exposed in this is their own racism, and for that, they should be roundly booed and called out for it for a long, long, time.

Image: Tony Webster, via Flickr, Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0