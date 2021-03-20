Rapper Tom MacDonald Lays Down Common Sense for Blacks and Whites

This high-voltage rapper, born in Vancouver, now in L.A., possesses a Broadway hit of showbiz skills. More startling, he mocks political extremists by extolling common sense. Tom MacDonald is now vaccinating many millions of people against the brainwashing in our media and schools. Hopefully, people experiencing his fire and satire will not be so eager to embrace wannabe dictators. Indeed, they will be inclined to say: Bugger off, creeps.

The man can rap a streak. It's been said that MacDonald explains more in three minutes than most others in a year:

Black lives matter, all lives matter.

What's all this division for?

It's modern segregation,

this is setting up a civil war.

MacDonald is hot-hot-hot now. But can he save us from the Apocalypse? (It's close when far-left hacks talk openly about the need for re-education camps.)

Americans should know that Bolshevik busybodies have infiltrated every cranny of our culture. They play to win, by concocting lies and enlarging fears. A lone rapper might seem an unlikely player in this gigantic conflict. But MacDonald has a unique arsenal. He is bold, a Braveheart with tattoos on his face. He is continuously inventive, in language and stagecraft. He is both artist and philosopher, and often funny.

In a tired, dishonest civilization, this rapper is Entertainment and Honesty. He appears toughly indifferent to hostile opinions but somehow open and vulnerable. People like him and worry about him.

Sample Tom for yourself: "Clown World," "No Lives Matter," "Best Rapper Ever."

MacDonald tosses off lots of unexpected insights:

You worry about leaving a better planet to our kids. Why not leave better kids to our planet?

I think it's crazy I'm the one who they labelled as controversial.

And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls?

Facts don't care about your feelings.

We use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn't working.

That's like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin.

Man, it used to be cool to just flip a bird to the system

And now it's trendy to be triggered and pretend you're a victim.

MacDonald worries that "they" seek to divide us. He wants them to know that he is the centrist, and they are the loons. These days, the left operates mainly by outlawing opinions and canceling cultures. MacDonald's response: "There's a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate." Leftists pretend all of their opinions are "woke." MacDonald drops a video titled "Fake Woke."

I think MacDonald is doing what education was always supposed to do: examine clichés and look for deeper meanings. Our K–12 schools should copy that.

This maverick minstrel who has no agent, no record label, has not been played much on mainstream radio, and he was unknown a year or two ago. Now he could end up a household name. I watched dozens of reaction videos where people gasp and smile. Gratitude shines on their faces. We are so pathetically hungry for Truth. That's because the New York Times, CNN, et al. are the corpse of what used to be an honest media. Please, we beg, somebody, anybody, tell us something we can be sure is true.

Rap has always been mostly about music, sex, and drugs. MacDonald roams widely:

When I was young, the only races we hated were the ones we ran and didn't win.

Y'all are so addicted to being hopeless victims, y'all could crash a plane and blame the road conditions.

The phones are getting smarter. People be dumb.

They're creating chaos so they have something to save you from.

This next comment (left on the web) sums up the MacDonald phenom: "I love Tom. I have watched a whole lot of reactions to this video, and you would be surprised at how many people, black and white, they all agree with Tom. This world is not as divided as the media wants you to think!"

Strange to say, the only parallel that comes to mind is the world's favorite homespun humorist a century ago. Will Rogers did rope tricks the way MacDonald does rhyme tricks, as they both say things that lots of people feel but can't articulate.

Will Rogers joked, "Be thankful we're not getting all the government we are paying for." History caught up with Rogers. Now we are "getting all the government" and then some. MacDonald tries with cunning and humor to tell the truth about our society. Is he crazy? The top people no longer believe in Truth. The media have officially embraced the policy that nothing is a lie if it hurts Trump.

And what's the main truth about America? The big danger is cynical politicians telling any lie to increase their power. Obama (Biden's brain) and Black Lives Matter (self-admitted Marxists) are a powerful tag team. Who dares to speak against the bandits burning down our cities? MacDonald attacks the problem in rambunctious, makes-you-think videos.

Do people criticize him? Every second. He seems to take strength from his critics.

Apparently, MacDonald had a rough childhood and continues to live with his personal demons. The good news is that his demons enabled him to attack our national demons. That's lucky because there's way too much passivity and silence now. The land of free speech is assaulted by a massively funded No-Free-Speech movement.

Point is, MacDonald is providing a language and a set of attitudes for dealing with onrushing tyranny. Say goodbye to the mainstream media. Don't let totalitarian twits tell you what to think. Ignore bullies. Don't participate in your own destruction.

A month ago, I thought scales were tipping the wrong way. Maybe not. There's no honor among these thieves and no honesty. We must continually point this out. Maybe shame will make them less effective.

Here's a young woman's lively first-reaction video (under 8 minutes) to "People So Stupid."

Bruce Deitrick Price's new book is Saving K–12: What happened to our public schools? How do we fix them?

