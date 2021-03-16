Pope Francis is about to lose a lot of leftist support

For some time, I've heard many leftists express support for Pope Francis. My guess is that it has a lot to do with "climate change" and "open borders." After all, what's more convenient than the head of the Catholic Church criticizing President Trump's immigration policies?

The left may be singing a different tune after the Vatican called blessing "gay unions" a "sin." This is from news reports:

The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was "negative." The note distinguished between the church's welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God's plan and that any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage. The note immediately disheartened advocates for LGBT Catholics and threw a wrench in the debate within the German church, which has been at the forefront of opening discussion on hot-button issues such the church's teaching on homosexuality.

Wow. Talk about a fastball between the eyes.

First of all, I did not know that Catholics had an "orthodoxy office." Never learned that in Catholic Schools!

Second, why has that office been so silent lately? The Catholic Church has not called out Catholic politicians like President Biden or Speaker Pelosi who defend abortion as a "reproductive right".

Memo to the Vatican: Issue a statement that no politician who supports abortion can receive communion. I guess that we could use a little orthodoxy these days to push the faith.

