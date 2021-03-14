Pentagon's woke sex engineers are wrecking the military with Biden's blessing

In less than two months in office, President Biden proved he is guilty of rank malfeasance when it comes to the nation's security, and several of his civilian and military advisors totally refuse to listen to critics such as Fox News reporters who just may have our collective best interest in mind.

On Tuesday, Fox News's Tucker Carlson reported on the Pentagon's woke catering to pregnant service members' desire for more fashionable uniforms and stylish hair. The report was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but Carlson's broader point was dismissed by the Pentagon's chief spokesman, who said, "What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. ... We know we're the greatest military in the world today, and even for all the things we need to improve, we know exactly why that's so."

I'm not sure how much of this statement is spin or arrogance. However, it is disturbing that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby so quickly dismissed Carlson's comments because there are serious points to be made. For a long time, the politically woke crowd that often occupies the Pentagon's E-Ring refused to listen to contrary advice about social experimenting with our fighting force, yet Mr. Kirby boasts, "we know exactly why that's so."

Mr. Kirby continued that Carlson "demeaned the entire U.S. military, and how we defend and how we serve this country." Really? No, the Fox News report called into question the silliness of Pentagon priorities and not the dedication of our troops.

Our military abilities are fading, and it's because we dismiss criticism like that on Carlson's show. That reminds me of something former five-star General Douglas MacArthur said: "I am concerned for the security of our great Nation; not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within."

The "insidious forces working from within" are the military brass like Mr. Kirby, who kept quiet over the past two decades as the left imposed a readiness-busting social agenda on our armed forces. President Bill Clinton pushed gays in the military, Barack Obama removed all combat exemptions for women (even ground infantry combat), and now Mr. Biden insists that our armed forces needs transgenders and non-warrior-experienced females running combatant commands. The rationale for these changes was allegedly equal opportunity and diversity, which totally ignores the realities of the battlefield and the purpose of our armed forces: to defend this nation by being ever ready to kill the enemy, free of politically motivated and socially engineered distractions.

Unfortunately, none of these leftist personnel changes earned true constitutional oversight hearings from Congress. Rather, our political "leaders" caved to faux allegations of bigotry and leftist intimidation. The fact is that when it comes to ideology versus readiness, even at the Pentagon and in the halls of Congress, the latter always takes a knee.

Further, it's a sad fact that the American armed forces, which Mr. Kirby labels the "greatest," will certainly be tested, and likely within the next decade or so, by a military not encumbered by such stupidity.

Mr. Kirby says he won't take advice about personnel matters from news reporters like Carlson or the communist Chinese. Would you "take advice" from the Pentagon's 2020 report on the People's Liberation Army? That report soberly indicates that China is ahead of the United States in key combat areas and showing no sign of slowing. Soberly, ever since Mao Zedong ruled China, the communists made no secret of their intent to destroy America.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing everything it can to weaken our national security, and that goes beyond the left's rancid social re-engineering of our ranks.

President Biden is turning our national security on its head and making us far more vulnerable. Earlier this month, Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, published an interim national security strategy that lists the administration's top national security issues. Unlike President Donald Trump's 2017 strategy, which focused like a laser on Communist China, Biden's guidance focuses on racial justice, climate emergency, rising nationalism, and receding democracy.

The last of Biden's seven national security priorities is China and Russia. They don't even make the "biggest threats" list. The president wrote: "I direct departments and agencies to align their actions with this guidance[.]" That means we prioritize what the Pentagon report labels as an existential threat behind climate change. Then it gets worse.

Even though Mr. Biden's interim strategy promises to protect "the security of the American people" by fighting infectious disease and disinformation, it totally dismisses the importance of walls and borders, a back-hand at the Trump administration's success at securing our border with Mexico. This "guidance" comes just as the Biden administration lies about our southern border immigration crisis and as COVID-positive illegal aliens flood into the country aided by our tax dollars. Worse, there are likely many foreign characters among these invaders who plan to cause us harm and will quickly blend into the countryside.

Our national security is becoming threadbare thanks to Mr. Biden, and so are our armed forces, which stand between our population and a world ready to destroy this nation. Yet President Biden, his cabal of sycophant politicos in Congress, and others within his radicalized administration, along with a long list of present and former bobble-headed military brass, continue to march against science and history, trying to ruin the world's "greatest military" and our national security.

Speculation is increasing as to Biden's longevity as president being somewhere significantly less than his four-year term. Under a President Kamala Harris, we should expect our situation to be further degraded even to the danger point.

Sometimes even Fox News hosts have good ideas that look beyond ideology, Mr. Kirby. They too are Americans, and in the best interest of our national security, let's not be so dismissive and blinded by our own ideological lenses. We cannot afford to be distracted from the truth even if it is wrapped in sarcasm.

Mr. Maginnis is a retired U.S. Army officer and the author of Deadly Consequences: How Cowards Are Pushing Women into Combat (Regnery). His new book, Give Me Liberty, Not Marxism, comes out this spring and chronicles the Marxist threat and how China seeks to radically transform America.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.