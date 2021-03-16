Newsom panders to California voters, promising to appoint a black woman senator, at Dianne Feinstein's expense

In a declaration brimming with unwitting irony, California's embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom has promised voters he'll appoint a black woman senator, if Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, suddenly retires from her job.

In an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, the governor said that he had several candidates in mind for a potential replacement for Feinstein, 87, who has faced pressure from some progressive Democrats to step down and is no longer the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her current term is up in January 2025. “We have multiple names in mind, the answer is yes," Newsom said, responding to Reid's question as to whether his appointee would be a Black woman.

Which sounds like a bit more than a hint to the Feinstein camp, which won't be appreciated much.

It's little more than pandering, choosing representatives on the basis of skin color, and in a non-majority black state, no less. It's about virtue-signaling. It's about identity politics. And it's about far-left radicalism, with an attempt to make it palatable so long as the person spouting it is black. We all know that Newsom doesn't mean replacing Feinstein with Candace Owen. And it's profoundly insulting to black people, given that the message sent is that they can't get elected to high office without an assist from Newsom the pandering self-proclaimed hero. Actually, they can but Newsom has other ideas.

Feinstein does suffer from apparent senility, but has refused to retire from office. She's been elected to five terms, and her latest doesn't expire until January 2025. Senile or not, she has no intention of going, and no one can make her. That Newsom is auctioning off her office, with her still in it, to save his own political career, isn't going to entice her to leave. It might have the opposite effect.

Newsom is doing his pandering because obviously, some narrative has gone out among Democrats. The pressure on Feinstein is high, with the Los Angeles Times writing her requiem as "The Tragedy of Dianne Feinstein."

Yet still, she doesn't have to go. That hasn't stopped Newsom, who seems to think voters will say 'all's forgiven' if he just hands them a black senator they can otherwise elect themselves. But that doesn't faze Newsom in the least.

Pandering, see, is easy to do, when it's someone else's job.

Image: Senate Democrats, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0