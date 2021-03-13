Movies that haven't been canceled yet but need to be
Aladdin — For stereotyping Arab people as pushy merchants.
The Jungle Book — For implying that India does not provide sufficient foster care.
Snow White — For glorifying whiteness.
Cinderella — For stereotypical depictions of a blended family.
Sleeping Beauty – For glorifying women's dependence on men.
Pinocchio — For negative depictions of wooden kids as liars.
Wizard of Oz — For stereotyping people of Kansas as being cruel to animals.
Ice Age — For undermining the reality of global warming.
White Men Can't Jump — For stereotyping African-Americans as being good at basketball.
The Ten Commandments — For stereotyping Egyptian people as slaveholders.
Pretty Woman — For stereotyping Rodeo Drive shop-owners as snobs.
Coming to America — For negative depictions of people of Zamunda.
Men in Black — For spreading conspiracy theories.
My Cousin Vinny — For stereotyping Italians as bad lawyers and implying that people of Alabama sleep with their sisters.
Mamma Mia! — For using the word Mamma.
Tootsie — For cultural appropriation of transgendered people.
Mrs. Doubtfire — Because more cultural appropriation of transgendered people.
Some Like it Hot — I hope you get the point about transgendered people.
Birdcage — For negative depictions of gay people employing illegal aliens from Guatemala.
When Harry met Sally — For glorifying heterosexuality.
My blogs:
https://berlagaperspective.wordpress.com/
https://medium.com/the-woke-diaries
Image: DRs Kulturarvsprojekt.