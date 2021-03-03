Meeting the threat of racist 3 month-old babies

We can all sleep more soundly now that the Arizona Department of Education is protecting the nation from the threat of racist 3-month-old babies. Christopher Rufo of City Journal tells the story in a series of tweets:

SCOOP: The Arizona Department of Education has created an "equity" toolkit claiming that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old and that white children "remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness" by age five.



Let's review the resources in the toolkit. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/g4Sk6X0VuO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

The Department of Education recommends a reading that claims babies are not "colorblind" and that parents must instill "antiracist attitudes and actions" beginning at birth, in order for their children to not "absorb bias from the world around them." pic.twitter.com/6WsfMTKJMx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

Another recommended reading claims that "all white people are white in the context of a society that continues to disadvantage people of color based on race." The document teaches schools how to "change what it means to be white" and inculcate an "antiracist white identity." pic.twitter.com/7Whc717K5q — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

The Department provides additional resources for "families & community," telling white parents that they "can have a black friend, partner, or child and still be racist." The article claims that white people deny their own racism to "alleviate some of their white fragility." pic.twitter.com/eCa6SSXx3x — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

Ah, thread broke! Picks up here: https://t.co/XNP7tgvX85 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

The head of the Arizona Department of Education is an elected offiial, technically called Superintendent of Public Instruction. Occupying that post since January 2019 is Kathy Hoffman, whose background is described:

Superintendent Hoffman has spent her entire career working in public education, first as a pre-school teacher and then as a speech-language pathologist.

Since she is a specialist in the early years of childhood and language, I would like Supt. Hoffman to explain how a 3-month-old can understand any words about racism, including any words that might be aimed at counteracting what her department obviously believes in an innate sense of racism peculiar to Caucasians. By the way, do Native American and Asian 3-month-olds need similar training? Are they also inherently racist? If so, toward whom?

What’s next? Perhaps in utero indoctrination, the way some parents play Mozart and Bach to their fetuses tissue mass?

I am reasonably certain Rufo is not having fun at our expense, ala Babylon Bee. But neo-racism, better known as anti-racism, has reached the point of self-parody.

Supt. Hoffman’s term ends in 2022. If she stands for re-election, I hope that she will be forced to explain why 3-month-old babies can be presumed to be racist and need to be indoctrinated into preferring faces that don’t resemble their parents.

